Rayong Orders Urgent Evacuation as Two Reservoirs Overflow

Last Updated on September 30, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK– Thousands of families in Thailand’s Rayong province are fleeing their homes after two major reservoirs overflowed on Monday. Authorities issued urgent evacuation orders as heavy continuous rainfall pushed the local water infrastructure past its absolute breaking point.

Emergency rescue teams worked tirelessly through the night to move vulnerable residents and their belongings to higher ground. Locals describe the rapidly rising waters as the most devastating natural disaster they have experienced in nearly sixty years.

The sudden crisis began when officials discovered structural damage at the Khlong Ra-ok Reservoir, known locally as Khao Chuk Dam. Cracks in the reservoir wall and a damaged spillway gave some nearby residents just one hour to escape the waters. A second major emergency unfolded simultaneously at the massive Prasae Reservoir, where overall water levels completely breached critical safety thresholds.

Key Takeaways

Double Disaster: Both the Khlong Ra-ok and Prasae reservoirs failed to contain massive water volumes following days of heavy rain.

Both the Khlong Ra-ok and Prasae reservoirs failed to contain massive water volumes following days of heavy rain. Urgent Flight: Structural cracks in a dam wall forced officials to issue a one-hour evacuation warning for several nearby villages.

Structural cracks in a dam wall forced officials to issue a one-hour evacuation warning for several nearby villages. Historic Floods: Residents claim this is the worst flooding in 60 years, with muddy waters reaching depths of 80 centimeters.

Rayong Communities Submerged in Minutes

Water levels at the Prasae Reservoir skyrocketed to an astonishing 112 percent of its normal holding capacity by Monday afternoon. Engineers had no choice but to lower the facility’s weir gates to prevent a complete collapse of the primary barrage. Unfortunately, this necessary emergency measure discharged over 24 million cubic meters of water directly into populated river basins below.

The resulting surge quickly inundated four distinct administrative districts, wiping out roads, rural homes, and vital local fruit orchards. In the hard-hit Klaeng district, floodwaters reached up to 80 centimeters deep, completely cutting off access to several rural communities.

Local disaster response units confirmed that over ten distinct locations suffered severe property damage from the sudden and powerful deluge. Furthermore, popular commercial centers and essential local markets found themselves completely submerged under half a meter of standing flood water.

Rescue Operations Now Underway

Government officials quickly established multiple emergency shelters to temporarily house the region’s freshly displaced families. Safe zones currently include the local Wat Chumnum Sung temple and the Chamnan Samakkhi Wittaya School. According to a detailed report by Nation Thailand, this rapid response fortunately prevented fatalities during the initial dangerous surge.

However, thousands of residential properties across the province remain underwater, leaving many isolated families desperate for emergency basic supplies. District leaders are currently coordinating specialized relief boats to deliver food and clean water to trapped households.

Authorities strongly warn that the downstream flooding will persist until upstream water flows finally begin to slow down and recede. Residents must stay alert and monitor local announcements closely as this unpredictable situation continues to develop throughout the week.

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