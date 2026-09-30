Bangkok Begins Removing Abandoned Cars to Clear Roadways

Last Updated on September 30, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is taking swift action to remove abandoned vehicles from city streets. Working closely with local police and district offices, city officials have launched a major cleanup operation.

Their goal is to clear stranded cars that block traffic and create safety hazards. This massive effort aims to get traffic flowing smoothly across the busy capital again.

Recent heavy flooding forced many drivers to leave their vehicles on elevated roads and bridges. As floodwaters recede, authorities are urging owners to move their cars immediately. Vehicles left behind are now blocking main routes and posing a serious danger to speeding drivers. If owners fail to act, tow trucks are ready to remove these hazards by force.

Key Takeaways:

City officials and police are towing abandoned cars from Bangkok streets.

Owners of vehicles left on bridges due to flooding must move them now.

Drivers face fines if authorities have to tow their stranded vehicles.

Tackling the Traffic Nightmare

The current push targets both recently stranded cars and long-abandoned wrecks. Over the past few years, the city has dealt with thousands of forgotten vehicles parked on public roads. According to a recent report from the Bangkok Post, hundreds of old cars were recently hauled away to city storage facilities. This ongoing campaign shows the city is serious about keeping public spaces clean and safe.

Drivers who leave their cars on main roads face strict penalties. Officials give vehicle owners a clear warning and a set timeframe to claim their property. If the deadline passes, district workers transport the cars to a garbage disposal center for temporary storage. Owners must then pay steep fines to get their vehicles back from the government.

Traffic police make the final call on what happens to cars left on major routes. They check each case carefully before ordering a tow truck to remove the vehicle. The Transport Ministry has provided a large fleet of tow trucks to support this massive operation. Free parking options at transit stations are available for those whose homes are still flooded.

Making Public Spaces Safer

Abandoned cars are more than just an eyesore for local residents. They block emergency routes, disrupt traffic flow, and create blind spots for passing drivers. The city government wants to ensure that all elevated tollways and expressways remain safe for fast-moving traffic. Removing these forgotten cars is a huge step toward improving daily commutes for everyone.

Citizens can actually help the city identify these forgotten vehicles by using official reporting apps. The government encourages people to report any abandoned wrecks they spot in their local neighborhoods.

By working together, residents and officials can quickly transform Bangkok into a cleaner, safer place to drive. The city plans to continue this aggressive removal program until the public streets are fully clear.

If nobody claims a towed vehicle after six months, it goes to a public auction. This rule ensures that city lots do not turn into permanent junkyards for old cars. The funds raised from these auctions help cover the high costs of the towing operation. Ultimately, this program holds careless owners responsible while benefiting the entire local community.

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