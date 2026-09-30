Last Updated on September 30, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul recently addressed the 81st UN General Assembly in New York. During his important speech, he claimed that Thailand has never sought conflict with its neighbors.

He also publicly called on Cambodia to make genuine efforts to build lasting regional peace. However, Cambodian citizens and public officials are now firmly pushing back against this unfair narrative. They urgently demand fair and equal treatment on the global diplomatic stage.

A widely read Cambodian opinion piece stresses that real peace requires respecting strict international law. The article strongly argues that diplomatic words alone will never solve these deep border disputes.

It clearly states that true peace must be demonstrated through honest actions and equal respect. Cambodia ultimately wants the international community to see the reality of these ongoing regional tensions.

Key Takeaways

Thai officials recently urged Cambodia to prove its commitment to peace at the UN General Assembly.

A Cambodian response strongly argues that lasting peace strictly requires respect for sovereignty and international law.

Cambodia clearly prefers to resolve its maritime and border disputes through independent, legal channels like the UN.

Shifting the Focus from Words to Action

The Cambodian response highlights that building lasting peace remains a shared duty for both neighboring nations. Many local citizens feel it is completely unfair to solely blame Cambodia for stalled diplomatic progress. They strongly believe that framing Cambodia as the sole obstacle to peace is highly misleading. Real progress naturally requires both countries to act with absolute honesty, accountability, and deep mutual respect.

Tesh Chanthorn, a Cambodian citizen, wrote a highly compelling response to the Thai UN statement. He carefully noted that Cambodia has absolutely no desire for war or any regional conflict. However, creating true harmony requires examining historical evidence and actively following existing shared border agreements.

Neighboring nations cannot build lasting trust by simply avoiding difficult questions or hiding behind diplomatic speeches.

Furthermore, Thailand has also raised the serious issue of transnational crime and regional online scams. Cambodia fully agrees that both nations must closely work together to fight these dangerous criminal networks. But Cambodian writers strongly argue that territorial sovereignty remains a completely separate and distinct issue. Therefore, one problem must never be used to overshadow or replace the careful examination of another.

International Law Must Guide the Way

Complex border disagreements desperately need clear legal solutions, rather than intense political or military pressure. Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn recently spoke at the UN to strongly defend his country.

He thoughtfully reminded the global community of the lasting damage caused by past border conflicts. Moreover, he warned that recent clashes have seriously eroded crucial trust between the two neighboring nations.

Sokhonn firmly stressed that trust is earned through steady consistency, not just through empty public declarations. He correctly noted that all nations must deeply honor their binding international commitments and treaties. Cambodia currently wants to use the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea to accurately solve maritime claims. This formal process certainly provides a fair and highly constructive mechanism for successfully resolving historical differences.

Thailand has unfortunately publicly questioned this legal route, preferring direct bilateral security talks instead. Yet, Cambodian officials firmly believe that multilateral mediation remains the absolute safest path forward. They loudly insist that no single country should ever try to act above established international legal rulings. Ultimately, a fair legal process completely ensures that national sovereignty is respected equally across the board.

Building a Future on Mutual Trust

Cambodia constantly points to its own incredibly difficult history of successfully rebuilding national peace. The entire country deeply understands the devastating long-term costs of national division and armed conflict.

That is exactly why Cambodian officials continually stress that borders must never be altered by brute force. Sustainable regional peace simply cannot be safely achieved through basic intimidation or the constant threat of violence.

To move forward successfully, both nations must heavily rely on independent verification of any disputed facts. Allowing competing political narratives to completely dominate the conversation will only significantly delay a real solution.

Long-term peace must ultimately rely on mutual respect, very open dialogue, and strictly equal national rights. Therefore, modern leaders must bravely choose to address their complex disagreements through peaceful and established legal mechanisms.

Ultimately, a fully united approach to international law actively protects precious global peace for absolutely everyone. When close neighboring countries respectfully follow shared rules, the entire region naturally becomes much safer. Cambodia stands fully ready to resolve these incredibly complicated border issues peacefully and highly cooperatively. But this positive outcome can only happen if international laws are applied equally to every single nation.

Trending News: