Trader Joe's Falafel Could Also Contain Rocks, According To Some Reports
Published

10 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – The week for Trader Joe’s Falafel wasn’t great for them: They were in the news for recalling two types of cookies due to the possibility of containing rocks, insects were found in some of their broccoli cheddar soups, and then they put out an announcement on Friday warning customers not to eat their falafels as they might also contain rocks as well.

You should know about the recall of Trader Joe’s falafels as soon as possible

As with their cookie recall, Trader Joe’s announced in their announcement that their supplier had notified them that the Trader Joe’s branded “Fully Cooked Falafel” product, which is available in stores nationwide, may contain rocks.

There are 35 states and the District of Columbia in the United States that In the following states, the recall has affected all of their stores: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine,

Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

In addition to the states mentioned above, Trader Joe’s reports that the recall does not affect any other states. It has already been confirmed that the affected locations have already removed their rock-hard products and disposed of them.

If you have purchased falafels that have been recalled, here is what you need to do

Trader Joe’s doesn’t provide any information that can be used to determine whether or not the frozen falafels that are in your freezer are part of the recall. It simply urges customers not to consume any of these frozen falafels.

The best thing you can do instead is to dispose of them or you can return them to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund. You can contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations if you have any questions about the recall or would like more information.

They can be reached by phone at (626) 599-3817, Monday through Friday, from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time, or you can contact them via email.

