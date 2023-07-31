Police High-Profile Online Gambling Raid in Bangkok: 3 Arrested, 920,000 Baht Seized

(CTN News) – In a significant operation carried out on Saturday, the police in Bangkok and Loei conducted a series of raids on properties allegedly linked to the operation of online gambling websites.

The raids resulted in the apprehension of three individuals under dubious circumstances. These arrests were made by the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT), inspired by suspicious activities surrounding the prominent online gambling site betfixroyal.com.

The arrested individuals, identified only as Suchanan, Oranee, and Natthawat, became the focal point of the crackdown. The PCT gathered substantial evidence, seizing 100 bank passbooks, 55 ATM cards, 30 mobile phones, and a hefty amount of cash, totaling 920,000 baht.

Additionally, electronic items like laptops, iPads, and a luxury white Toyota car valued at approximately 1 million baht were confiscated.

Deputy National Police Chief Roy Ingkapairote revealed that the online gambling ring involved over 50,000 users, resulting in over one hundred million baht in cash flow. As a result, all detainees face charges, including incitement of online gambling activities and association with money laundering practices.

Further investigations have revealed that the suspects may be connected to several online gambling scams in northern regions. This has led the officers to add charges under the Royal Decree on Cyber Crime Prevention and Suppression.

To deepen the probe, the Anti-Money Laundering Office will be notified to freeze the questionable assets of the suspects involved in the illegal online gambling operation.

This series of arrests follows a similar pattern to the apprehension of the notorious Pongsiri Thanratchawongsuek, also known as Boss Than, who was captured in Phayao on June 20. Pongsiri, the chairman of the Lamphun Warriors Football Club, faced allegations of operating the illegal online gambling site TS911.com.

Investigations revealed that Pongsiri’s website was designed fraudulently, enabling users to gamble by scanning a QR code displayed on the Line mobile application. The site had a staggering 40,704 users and garnered 7,017 followers on Line.

Authorities have seized valuable assets belonging to Pongsiri, including his dwelling, a plot of land, and an array of luxury cars, with a total value of one billion baht.

The recent crackdown on online gambling operations highlights the efforts of law enforcement to combat illegal gambling activities and money laundering practices in the region.