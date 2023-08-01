Craig Morgan Sworn Into 59-Year-Old Army Reserves

(CTN News) – Craig Morgan joined the Reserves on Sunday evening.

His mandatory retirement from the military is just a few years away.

However, Senator Marsha Blackburn was instrumental in helping Craig Morgan to join the Army after the Army fell 15,000 recruits short of their target for the year.

On Sunday night, he was officially sworn in front of a sold-out crowd at the Grand Ole Opry, where he was sworn in for the first time.

It is an honor for me to once again serve my country in the hope that by doing so, I will be able to inspire others to be a part of something larger than themselves,” Craig Morgan said.

My favorite thing about being an artist is that I am able to interact with what I believe to be the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers, which I consider to be a true privilege and honor. I pray that God blesses the United States of America. “Let’s go, army.”

Craig Morgan has served in the Army and the Army reserves for over 17 years in the past. The certifications he holds include Airborne, Air Assault, and Master of Rappel.

During a press release, it was announced that the newly sworn in Staff Sergeant and Warrant Officer candidate would continue touring and releasing new music in his civilian career as well as serving in the Army Reserve as part of his civilian career as well.

It is expected that the United States Military will again fall short of 10,000 recruits this year due to a lack of recruitment on the part of the Army.

Blackburn says Craig Morgan actions helped boost recruitment rates and increase morale among the troops.

It has been an honor to work alongside Craig in the process of his return to the U.S. Armed Forces Reserve,” said Senator Blackburn.

Throughout his career, Craig has been a strong advocate for our military, and his support has crossed over into his previous service as an active-duty member of the military as well as his successful career in music.

There is no doubt that his dedication to serving our country exemplifies the best qualities of the Volunteer Spirit, and I am sure that his story will serve as an inspiration to Americans considering the call to serve.”

