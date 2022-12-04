Connect with us

Business

Oyo Layoffs 600 Employees As Part Of A "Wide-Ranging" Reorganization
Advertisement

Business

OpenAI's ChatGPT Chatbot Could Change The Way Businesses Communicate

Business

CNN Lay Offs Hundreds Of Employees Amid Uncertain Economic Times

Business

U.S. Jobs Report Leads To Solid Price Pressure On Gold And Silver

Business

Overview Of AMC Entertainment's Debt

Business

Sales At Costco Drop From October To November

Business

Belgium License For Global Advice Company

Business News

Thailand Exports Car Parts To Russia, Expects Trade Growth

Business

UK Eurostar Security Staff To Hold Pre-Christmas Strikes This Month

Tech Business

Musk Claims Apple Never Thought About Removing Twitter From Apple Store

Business

Forewarned, forearmed - Identifying Trading Opportunities is the Goal of Technical Analysis

Business

Why Do People Buy LIC Policy When The Returns Are So Bad?

Business

How Crypto Betting Websites Give You Extra Revenue?

Business

Personal Loan Pro Review: Why This Platform Is The Best Choice To Get Personal Loans

Business

How To Open a Gold Ira Account Tax and Penalty Free

Business

Aramco Acquires Stakes In PKN Orlen In 3 Deals

Business Learning

How Much Does Executive Coaching Cost?

Business

Thai Cabinet decided to Tax Stock Market Trades in Thailand

Business

Amazon Boosts Code Whisperer, AI, And ML

Business

Thailand to Issue 60 Billion Baht in Government Savings Bonds

Business

Oyo Layoffs 600 Employees As Part Of A “Wide-Ranging” Reorganization

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Oyo Layoffs 600 Employees As Part Of A "wide-ranging" Reorganization

(CTN NEWS) – On Saturday, the hotel giant Oyo announced that it is cutting its workforce and will let go of 600 of its 3700 workers.

The business did add that it would also consider employing new employees. The business announced “wide-ranging” organizational structure modifications.

Oyo is reducing the size of its product, engineering, and vacation home teams, but it intends to grow its partner relationship management and business development teams instead.

According to the business, teams working on pilot projects and proofs-of-concept for technologies like in-app gaming, social content curation, and patron-facilitated content are also being reduced in size.

Oyo said that staff from “well-built” and implemented projects, such as “Partner SaaS,” are being fired or redeployed to the core product and tech areas like AI-driven pricing, ordering, and payments.

The corporation stated that it has also reevaluated its corporate headquarters location and is flattening team structures and consolidating similar positions where necessary.

“We will use every effort to find productive employment for most of the folks we must let go.

Each member of the Oyo team, including myself, will proactively support each of these workers’ abilities,” Ritesh Agarwal, group CEO and founder, remarked.

“It is regrettable that we have to say goodbye to many of these great people who have provided significant benefits to the business.

We promise to get in touch with them first and present them with the opportunity as Oyo develops and a demand for some of these roles arises in the future, “added he.

The company announced that it would hire 250 more employees, mostly for its relationship management teams to assure “greater” partners.

And customer happiness and for business development teams to expand the number of hotels and residences on its platform.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Chatbot Could Change The Way Businesses Communicate

CNN Lay Offs Hundreds Of Employees Amid Uncertain Economic Times

U.S. Jobs Report Leads To Solid Price Pressure On Gold And Silver
Related Topics:
Continue Reading