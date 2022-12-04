Christmas Tree Lights Causes Fire at CentralWorld

On Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out on the first floor of the CentralWorld shopping complex in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district, but it was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Eyewitnesses posted social-media videos of flames near an escalator in the Groove zone, and black smoke was seen billowing from the mall.

According to a post on the CentralWorld Facebook page, the fire started around 4.10pm and was put out by staff within 10 minutes before fire trucks arrived.

“Smoke is being emitted as soon as possible. The shopping centre is open as usual. In the affected area, it is partially closed. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience “The notice stated.

Staff also assisted in the evacuation of customers from the mall, which was jam-packed with long-weekend shoppers. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The mall has reopened, but the fire-ravaged area has been cordoned off, according to TV Channel 3.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire appeared to have been started by a short circuit in the Christmas tree lights.

About CentralWorld

CentralWorld, which opened in 1990, is a massive shopping complex in Bangkok that has been developed and expanded several times, making it the world’s eleventh largest mall.

It has eight floors, 7000 car parking spaces, a convention center, a hotel, and all the usual shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Tourists, like those who visit other Bangkok shopping malls, can obtain a discount card from the information office on the second floor.

This mall is a haven for avid shoppers and a great place to visit if you’re looking to do some serious shopping or just want to get away from Bangkok’s crazy streets.