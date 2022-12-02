(CTN NEWS) – As part of the latest industrial action that might disrupt the busy travel season, security personnel at London’s Eurostar have declared four days of strikes in the lead-up to Christmas.

On December 16, 18, 22, and 23, according to the RMT rail union, members would go on strike. London to Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam travel by Eurostar.

The union said that some of the striking employees made as little as £10.66 per hour, which is just slightly above the UK minimum wage, and that they had only been given raises below the inflation rate.

Because passengers must undergo inflation raterity procedures before boarding trains, security personnel are essential to Eurostar operations. The outsourcing company Mitie employs security personnel.

The lack of “fair remuneration” for essential operating personnel at Eurostar, according to RMT general secretary Mick Lynch, is “disgraceful.”

Lynch stated, “They put in long, unsociable hours, and a multimillion-pound company like Mitie can certainly afford to compensate them adequately for their crucial work.

According to the union, 81% of voters in an action ballot approved the proposed move.



The disruption on the UK train network leading up to Christmas will increase due to the Eurostar strikes.

The RMT made plans for four 48-hour strikes by 14 train operators and employees of Network Rail, which owns the rail network, public in November.

These strikes are scheduled for December 13–14, December 16–17, January 3–4 and January 6–8.

The Aslef union’s drivers are also involved in a continuing labor dispute with 11 train operators, even though there are no planned strikes.

According to Eurostar, the unions and Mitie are currently in negotiations, which claimed it was “informed” of this.

The company promised to inform clients as quickly as possible if there were any effects on the services.

Due in part to post-Brexit regulations requiring border agents to stamp the passports of UK citizens boarding trains, Eurostar has struggled to manage passenger security checks in recent months.

Due to the change, passport checks now take longer than when inspectors merely looked at documentation.

The operator has eliminated stops at Ebbsfleet International and Ashford International stations to focus on St. Pancras International.

SNCF, the French state-owned train operator, has authority over the Eurostar Group, which also runs the Thalys high-speed rail service connecting France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany.

