Temasek To Open Paris Offfice In 2023

(CTN NEWS) – Temasek Holdings, a Singaporean state investor, announced on Tuesday that it would create an office in Paris the next year as part of its efforts to concentrate on investments in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) area.

Company’s EMEA president Uwe Krueger said in a statement that “our decision to build a new European office underlines the continuing importance of EMEA as an investment destination.”

Singapore state investor Temasek to open Paris office in 2023 https://t.co/83tnQ7Cz6Y pic.twitter.com/MEBq9wGAnJ — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) November 28, 2022

Temasek, one of the top 10 state investors in the world, saw a record increase in portfolio value in the year ending in March 2022, reaching S$403 billion ($293 billion).

By 2024, a spokesman for Temasek told Reuters, the new office is scheduled to be home to 10 investment experts who, according to the company, will collaborate closely with London and Brussels offices.

Company primarily focuses on Asia and owns investments in significant listed Asian businesses like DBS Group and China Construction Bank.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Differences Over ‘Renewable’ vs ‘Low-Carbon’ Hydrogen Set Aside