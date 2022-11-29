Connect with us

Business

Temasek To Open Paris Offfice In 2023
Advertisement

Business

Differences Over 'Renewable' vs 'Low-Carbon' Hydrogen Set Aside

Business

BlockFi Files For Bankruptcy After FTX Collapses

Business

India’s Economy Likely Slowed to Annual 6.2% in July-Sept

Tech Business

Elon Musk Says User Signups At An All-Time, Highlights "Everything App" Features

Business

Thai Condos Sold For B15bn To Chinese Buyers Between Jan-Aug

Business

What Are The Royal Mail Strike Dates?

Business

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trades At An Unusually High Volume

Business Tech

Amazon to Shut Down Food Delivery Service in India

Business

Thai Airways Names Chai Eamsiri as its New CEO

Business

Hong Kong International Airport Officially Debuts Cathay Pacific's New 3rd Runway

Business

Domino's Commits To 800 Bolt EVs

Business

United Furniture Company Fires Thousands By Text Message Just Days Before Thanksgiving

Business

Small Business Saturday: Trend Gaining Popularity Among Christmas Shoppers

Business

China Central Bank Ramps up Stimulus to Aid Covid-Hit Economy

Tech Business

Foxconn Protest Risks iPhone Shipments, Harming Apple Shares

Business Tech

Elon Musk Claims Twitter To Launch New 'Verified' Color-Coded Scheme Next Week

Business

Starter Portfolio: 3 Stocks You Should Buy

Business

Oil Prices Drop as Russian Price Cap Proposal Eases Supply Concerns

Business

Crypto Assets Worth $740M Recovered in FTX Bankruptcy

Business

Temasek To Open Paris Offfice In 2023

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Temasek To Open 3rd Office In Paris In 2023

(CTN NEWS) – Temasek Holdings, a Singaporean state investor, announced on Tuesday that it would create an office in Paris the next year as part of its efforts to concentrate on investments in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) area.

Company’s EMEA president Uwe Krueger said in a statement that “our decision to build a new European office underlines the continuing importance of EMEA as an investment destination.”

Temasek, one of the top 10 state investors in the world, saw a record increase in portfolio value in the year ending in March 2022, reaching S$403 billion ($293 billion).

By 2024, a spokesman for Temasek told Reuters, the new office is scheduled to be home to 10 investment experts who, according to the company, will collaborate closely with  London and Brussels offices.

Temasek To Open 3rd Office In Paris In 2023

Company primarily focuses on Asia and owns investments in significant listed Asian businesses like DBS Group and China Construction Bank.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Differences Over ‘Renewable’ vs ‘Low-Carbon’ Hydrogen Set Aside

India’s Economy Likely Slowed to Annual 6.2% in July-Sept

Thai Condos Sold For B15bn To Chinese Buyers Between Jan-Aug
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins