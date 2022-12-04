Bomb Derails Freight Train in Southern Thailand

Authorities believe a bomb planted on the tracks caused a freight train derailment in Songkhla on Saturday. There were no reported injuries.

The freight train derailed after a loud bang resembling a bomb blast on a track between Hat Yai and Padang Besar stations in Songkhla’s Sadao district.

The incident happened as a cargo train travelling from Hat Yai to Padang Besar approached the Khlong Ngae railway station.

The derailment was caused by a bomb blast, according to law enforcement and railway authorities, as well as officers from security agencies.

According to a source, railway authorities believe a homemade bomb was planted to target the train.

Eleven of the twenty freight train cars veered off the tracks, which were also severely damaged.

The four freight train employees — two drivers, one technician, and another — were unharmed. According to reports, the train was carrying rubber sheets to Malaysia.

On Saturday afternoon, bomb disposal experts and security officers were clearing the blast site and collecting evidence.

After bomb disposal officers cleared the area, a plan to salvage the derailed train and repair the damaged tracks would be implemented on Sunday.

According to a source, the Hat Yai-Padang Besar route may need to be closed for several days for repairs.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Since 2004, a simmering rebellion in the Muslim-majority provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, and parts of Songkhla has fought for greater autonomy from the state.

According to the Deep South Watch group, which monitors the violence, more than 7,300 people have been killed in the provinces bordering Malaysia.

In August, at least 17 locations in southern Thailand were hit by explosions and fires in what appeared to be multiple coordinated attacks, injuring seven people.

Peace talks, which began in 2013, have been repeatedly disrupted.