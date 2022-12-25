Connect with us

Business

In Japan, KFC Has Become a Christmas Tradition
Advertisement

Business

Christmas Eve And Day Stores? Walmart, Target, Costco

Business

In November, Durable Goods Declined 2.1% Versus Expectations Of -0.6%

Business

McDonald's Tests Automated Drive-Thru Restaurants In North Texas

Business

Hydration Expert Bisleri Partners With Gujarat Titans

Business

The Personal Finance Society Isn't Happy About CII's Board Move

Business

LastPass Data Branch Was Hacked, Encrypted Password Vaults Were Stolen

Business

Logo Design: 3 Important Elements!

Business

How To Apply for A Personal Loan

Business

AUD/USD: Shatterproof Dollar

Business

5 Things Should You Look For In A Translation Service?

Business

What Should You Know About Timeshare Resale Scams?

Business

Open-Source Software: How Do We Address Cybersecurity Issues?

Business

Lacoste Reclaims Scent License From Coty, Links With Interparfums

Business

Xcel's Proposed Rate Hike Gets 'Unprecedented' Complaints

Business

Thailand's Rice Exports Hit a 4-Year High as Global Food Security Concerns Rise

Business

Want to Scale Up Your Small Business? Here's How

Business

Old-School 911 3.2 Carrera Cabriolet For Sale

Business

IndiGo Adds 21 New Flights For Winter

Business

How do I find items in Walmart online shopping?

Business

In Japan, KFC Has Become a Christmas Tradition

Published

11 seconds ago

on

In Japan, KFC Has Become a Christmas Tradition

(CTN News) – Every year, Naomi eagerly anticipates her family’s traditional Christmas meal: a KFC “party barrel” filled with salad, cake, and fried chicken.

The 30-something Japanese woman said it is customary in Japan to eat chicken at Christmas.

“Every year, I order the party barrel and enjoy it with my family. I enjoy the delicious chicken as well as the adorable picture plate that comes with it.”

KFC Christmas dinner is not the only tradition enjoyed by Japanese residents, according to Naomi, who asked only to be identified by her first name and her family.

Life-size Colonel Sanders statues, dressed as Santa Claus during the holiday season, have been welcoming thousands of locals and tourists since the mid-1980s.

As reported by KFC Japan, the company earned 6.9 billion yen ($78 million) from December 20 to 25 last year, with lines out the door beginning on December 23.

KFC Japan’s busiest day is usually December 24, when they sell five to ten times as much as they normally do.

The KFC commercials on television are very appealing as Christmas approaches. Our family orders early and makes it to the store at the designated time to pick up our bucket.

A person who does not reserve a bucket will be forced to stand in long queues for several hours.”

It seemed as if KFC was everywhere

It is pertinent to look back a few decades in order to understand how and why fried chicken became synonymous with Christmas in Japan.

In the 1940s and 1950s, Japan’s economy grew following a period of austerity following World War II.

According to Ted Bestor, a professor of Social Anthropology at Harvard University who has studied Japanese food and culture for the past 50 years, “the Japanese economy was climbing through the roof… and people had the cash to indulge in consumer culture for the first time.”

Since the US was a cultural powerhouse at the time, there was a great deal of interest in Western fashion, foods, and overseas travel – Japan was really opening itself up to the outside world.”

In the early 1970s, Bestor recalls seeing many foreign franchises opening in Tokyo, including Baskin-Robbins, Mister Donut, and The Original Pancake House.

During this period of rapid globalization, Japan’s fast-food industry expanded 600% between 1970 and 1980, according to the 1981 documentary, “Colonel Comes to Japan.”

The first KFC outlet was opened in Nagoya in 1970, when the company was known as Kentucky Fried Chicken.

According to the documentary, the chain had opened 324 stores by 1981, averaging over 30 every year.

According to Bestor, it seemed as if Kentucky Fried Chicken had suddenly become ubiquitous.

SEE ALSO:

Christmas Eve And Day Stores? Walmart, Target, Costco

Santa Claus Tracking This Christmas Eve

In November, Durable Goods Declined 2.1% Versus Expectations Of -0.6%
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins