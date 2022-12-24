Connect with us

Business

In November, Durable Goods Declined 2.1% Versus Expectations Of -0.6%
Advertisement

Business

McDonald's Tests Automated Drive-Thru Restaurants In North Texas

Business

Hydration Expert Bisleri Partners With Gujarat Titans

Business

The Personal Finance Society Isn't Happy About CII's Board Move

Business

LastPass Data Branch Was Hacked, Encrypted Password Vaults Were Stolen

Business

Logo Design: 3 Important Elements!

Business

How To Apply for A Personal Loan

Business

AUD/USD: Shatterproof Dollar

Business

5 Things Should You Look For In A Translation Service?

Business

What Should You Know About Timeshare Resale Scams?

Business

Open-Source Software: How Do We Address Cybersecurity Issues?

Business

Lacoste Reclaims Scent License From Coty, Links With Interparfums

Business

Xcel's Proposed Rate Hike Gets 'Unprecedented' Complaints

Business

Thailand's Rice Exports Hit a 4-Year High as Global Food Security Concerns Rise

Business

Want to Scale Up Your Small Business? Here's How

Business

Old-School 911 3.2 Carrera Cabriolet For Sale

Business

IndiGo Adds 21 New Flights For Winter

Business

How do I find items in Walmart online shopping?

Business

Using Degen Lounge Casino Is Safe And Legit

Business

Christmas Eye Care Savings With Feel Good Contacts

Business

In November, Durable Goods Declined 2.1% Versus Expectations Of -0.6%

Published

5 hours ago

on

In November, Durable Goods Declined 2.1% Versus Expectations Of -0.6%

(CTN News) – The previous month’s data

  • The order for Durable Goods decreased by 2.1% versus what was expected by -0.6%. On the other hand, the prior month was revised to +0.7% from 1.0% from 1.0%.

  • There was a drop in durable goods for the first time after three consecutive months of increases in durable goods of 0.2%, 0.2%, and 0.7%.

  • Excluding transportation, the ex-transportation rate was 0.2% compared to 0.0% expected. In the past month, a 0.1% revision was made from a 0.5% revision

  • Ex-defense – 2.6% compared with 0.4% last month (revised from 0.8%)

  • Ex-Air Cap in Non-Defense 0.2% compared with 0.0% expected last month and 0.3% (revised from 0.7%).

  • There was a decrease in transportation equipment for the first time after three consecutive months of increases. As a result, it fell by -6.3%

  • There has been an increase in shipments of manufactured durable goods for 18 of the last 19 months. There was an increase of 0.2% in November following an increase of 0.4% in October.

  • During the last 14 months, shipments of transportation equipment have increased by 13 percent. As a result, they increased by 0.8% this month.

  • In light of this month’s decline in shipments, one might expect the trend to soften going forward at least temporarily. This is because we have seen a drop in shipments this month

  • Despite a decline in unfilled orders, the number of orders remained virtually unchanged. Throughout the past 26 months, there has been an increase in unfilled orders

  • After 18 consecutive monthly increases, the amount of unfilled transportation equipment fell for the first time by -0.1% in December

  • Since September of last year, inventories have been increasing for 22 consecutive months and increased by 0.1% this month, compared to a 0.1% increase last month.

If you remove the impact of transportation from the headline durable goods data, then the data was a bit better than expected. However, it was still much worse than expected.

Furthermore, if you remove defense spending from the equation, the situation would be much more dire.

As far as the pieces are concerned, it seems that there have been a lot of big moves with defense spending being up, while transportation spending is down.

Durable goods orders are a measure of the demand for durable goods, such as appliances, vehicles, and machinery, which are long lasting.

Orders of this nature are placed with manufacturers and are a sign of future business investment and consumer spending by businesses.

According to economists, an increase in orders for durable goods is generally seen as a positive sign for the economy, as it indicates that businesses and consumers are confident about the future and are willing to make long-term investments.

The decline in orders on the other hand may be an indication of a slowdown in economic activity or a reduction in business investment, as well as a decrease in jobs.

What are 5 non durable goods?

Products made of paper and paperboard comprise the largest portion of nondurable goods. Other nondurable products include paper and plastic plates, cups and other disposable food service products, disposable diapers, clothing and footwear, linens, and other miscellaneous products.

SEE ALSO:

A Google Tool That Blurs Videos Is Getting Open Source

‘Epic Games’ Fined $500 Million For Stealing Kids’ Data

You Deserve a $484 Google Pixel 7 For ‘Treat Yo Self’
Related Topics:
Continue Reading