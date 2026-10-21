Bangkok Man Finds Aborted Fetus in Food Delivery Bag

BANGKOK – A late-night food delivery in Bangkok turned into a shocking criminal investigation this week. A homeowner discovered human remains inside a mysterious package left at his front gate. The startling incident took place in the Bang Waek neighborhood of the Phasi Charoen district.

A delivery rider arrived at the residence and hung a white plastic bag on the door. The rider told the homeowner that someone else had ordered the food for him. The homeowner hesitated to open the strange package and left it hanging undisturbed.

Key Takeaways

A Bangkok homeowner found a three-to-four-month-old fetus inside a food delivery container left at his gate.

Police arrived after an anonymous female caller reported a dead body at the specific address.

Authorities are urgently searching for the man’s ex-girlfriend, who recently suffered a miscarriage, as the prime suspect.

Police Uncover a Grim Discovery

Local police officers unexpectedly arrived at the property shortly after the delivery. They had received an anonymous phone call from a woman claiming there was a dead body at the house. Officers instructed the homeowner, identified only as Bank, to open the suspicious bag.

Inside the white plastic bag, they found a clear plastic food container. The box was securely wrapped in a dark blue cloth. When officers opened the container, they discovered the remains of a fetus inside.

Medical personnel from Siriraj Hospital quickly examined the scene alongside forensic experts. They estimated the fetus was between three and four months old. Police immediately collected the grim evidence and launched a full investigation into the matter.

Suspicions Point to an Ex-Girlfriend

During police questioning, Bank revealed a complicated history with his former partner. He strongly suspects his 36-year-old ex-girlfriend is responsible for the disturbing package. The couple separated about six months ago after dating for nearly five years.

The former couple shares a young toddler and regularly coordinates custody handoffs. Bank explained that his ex-girlfriend had just picked up their child earlier that same day. He also recognized the clear plastic food container used to store the remains.

Bank had actually given that specific container to his ex-girlfriend just days before the incident. He recently discovered she had suffered a miscarriage, though he did not know about the pregnancy.

Expanding the Ongoing Investigation

Officers from the Bang Sao Thong police station are actively working on the case. They are carefully reviewing neighborhood security cameras to identify the delivery rider. Finding the rider will help establish exactly who sent the tragic package.

Detectives are also urgently searching for the ex-girlfriend to bring her in for questioning. Getting her statement is essential to understanding the full timeline of this heartbreaking event. Police expect to file charges regarding the illegal concealment of a corpse once she is found.

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