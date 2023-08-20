Connect with us

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Is Set To Make Its Australian Debut

(CTN News) – During the upcoming World Time Attack Challenge at Sydney Motorsport Park on the 16th and 17th of August, Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N will have its Australian debut to demonstrate to car enthusiasts at the event that it’s now possible to own and drive an electric vehicle that’s fun, efficient, and that can be a bit of a hooligan at times as well.

A number of demonstration laps will be performed by Japanese drifting legend Kiichi Tsuchiya as he drives the Ioniq 5 N during the two-day event.

He is known for his love of driving cars sideways, so attendees are sure to witness him make the most of the Ioniq 5 N’s Drift Optimiser feature that allows drivers to keep drift angles throughout turns with ease, regardless of the speed.

As Hyundai Motor Company Australia’s chief executive officer Ted Lee said in a statement, the company is delighted to partner with the World Time Attack Challenge, which will be the perfect platform for showcasing IONIQ 5 N, the first all-electric Hyundai N vehicle to display its immense performance potential.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will not only be participating in the World Time Attack Challenge, but it is bringing a whole lot more with it. Besides this, there will also be a full range of N vehicles on display, including the facelifted version of the i30 N Sedan for 2024.

It will be possible to see a Hyundai N TCR race car at the event, and Tsuchiya will also be signing autographs for fans.

As early as the end of this year, Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales will begin in Australia before the first customer deliveries take place in the early months of 2024.

Ioniq 5 N is tipped to start around $110,000 ($70,521), based on the related Kia EV6 GT that starts at AU$99,950 ($64,077). In line with the Kia EV6 GT, the Ioniq 5 N is likely to start at around $110,000 ($70,521).

There will be a price premium of around AU$20,000 ($12,822) when it comes to the Hyundai Model Y Performance, but the Hyundai is much more driver-focused, has better components, and will perform much faster on a racetrack than the Tesla Model Y Performance.

