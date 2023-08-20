Connect with us

Automotive

Nissan Recalls Over 236,000 Small Cars In The U.S. Because Of Steering Control Issues

(CTN News) – In the United States, Nissan has issued a recall for more than 236,000 small cars, as a precaution against potential steering control issues that could be caused by bent or broken tie rods in the front suspension.

According to the recall notice, specific models of the Sentra compact Nissan car that were manufactured from 2020 through 2022 have been recalled.

In order to direct the wheels of the vehicle in the direction in which they should move, tie rods are an integral part of the steering mechanism.

Nissan is concerned that bent tie rods due to improper alignment may lead to breakage, reducing the steering system’s functionality and increasing the chances of an accident, according to documents shared with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and made public on Saturday.

If car owners notice symptoms such as off-center steering or unusual vibrations, Nissan advises them to contact their authorized dealers as soon as possible.

The first step will be for dealerships to carry out assessments to determine whether any compromised tie rods have bending or breaking, and to replace them if necessary.

The left and right tie rods of the vehicle will be replaced as soon as an updated tie rod design becomes available at no cost to the owners of the vehicles.

It is scheduled to begin October 5 that notices will be sent to affected owners explaining the details of the recall.

In the event that the necessary replacement parts are ready for installation, a subsequent letter will be sent out to let you know.

Several of the Nissan vehicles covered by this recall were also subjected to a similar recall back in 2021, addressing the same issue, according to the documentation accompanying the recall.

Those vehicles that have undergone repair during the previous recall campaign will need to be fitted with the updated tie rods as soon as they become Nissan available.

