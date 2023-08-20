Tesla has Begun Alerting Employees Who Have Been Affected by the Data Theft

(CTN News) – Tesla has begun alerting current and former employees whose information was compromised in a May private data leak.

Tesla (TSLA) said in a notice posted on the Maine Attorney General’s website on Friday that an investigation found “two former Tesla (TSLA) employees misappropriated the information in violation of Tesla (TSLA)’s IT security and data protection policies” and that the electric automaker had since filed lawsuits against them.

“These lawsuits resulted in the seizure of the former employees’ electronic devices, which were thought to contain Tesla information,” Tesla claimed. The company said it has “also obtained court orders prohibiting the former employees from further use, access, or dissemination of the data, subject to criminal penalties.”

Tesla stated that two former employees shared the sensitive information with the German newspaper Handelsblatt. The outlet informed Tesla that it would not disclose the information and that it was “legally prohibited from using it inappropriately,” according to the notice.

Tesla stressed that it had discovered no misuse of personal data, although it has provided a free membership to Experian IdentityWorks’ credit monitoring and identity theft service.

The membership will last one or two years, depending on the individual and the precise engagement number on the letter. According to the Maine Attorney General’s Office, the data breach affected 75,735 people, including Social Security numbers, names, and residences.

