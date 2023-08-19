Connect with us

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Debuts In 2024 With 2+2 Seats, AWD, And 577 HP

(CTN News – The announcement by AMG earlier this year that it would be developing the SL and GT Coupe together drew criticis from some Porsche 911 enthusiasts for softening up the rival to Porsche’s 911 by turning it into an SL with a fixed metal roof.

This oversimplification would seem to be premature as it has only been revealed now that the coupe has got its official unveiling date.

In order to find out whether the new GT Coupe has lost some of its sharpness, we’ll have to wait until the first reviews and owner experiences are published.

Here’s a look at the brand new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe that will be available in 2024. In the last few years, the high-performance machine has evolved into more practical 2+2 sports cars with fully variable 4Matic+ all-wheel drive, allowing for greater versatility.

In the beginning, it will only be offered in “63” and “55” flavors with V8 power, however, it remains to be seen if the SL 43’s four-pot engine with 375 horsepower will be added at a later stage in its life cycle.

With 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, the AMG GT 63 Coupe offers the same power as the Mercedes SL 63.

From a standing start, it reaches 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, which is 0.4 seconds faster than the roadster.

With the AMG GT 55 Coupe, you get 469 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters), which is similar to the equivalent Mercedes-Benz SL. The lesser version needs 3.8 seconds to complete the sprint, which is in perfect harmony with the roadster’s time.

As a flat-out speed, the hotter of the two coupes is capable of reaching 196 mph (315 km/h), while the entry-level variant is still capable of 183 mph (295 km/h).

There is a wet start-off clutch replacing the torque converter in both the “63” and the “55” models. Both have an automatic transmission with nine speeds. With its standard active engine mounts, the V8 can distribute the power evenly between the axles or send it strictly to the rear wheels.

There is an electronic limited-slip differential, rear-wheel steering, and composite brake discs with 390-mm front discs on the dynamic duo.

AMG will introduce ceramic brakes with larger 420-mm discs at the front axle in 2024.

A semi-active, hydraulic roll stabilization system with adaptive shock absorbers is standard on both variants, as well as a front lift system that raises the nose by 1.18 inches (30 millimeters).

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe will arrive in American dealerships in the first half of 2024, although the price has not yet been announced. SL 55 models begin at $141,300, while SL 63 models begin at $183,000.

AMG intends to add at least one plug-in hybrid model to the GT Coupe’s lineup featuring a charging port on the rear bumper, according to spy shots.

