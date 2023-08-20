Connect with us

Business

Bitcoin And Orange Prices Have Increased About Equally Since 2020
Advertisement

Business

3 Distinct Trends Segregating Restaurant Companies into Victors And Underperformers

Business

Australian Dollar's Decline Against The US Dollar: Causes And Consequences Of Its Recent Downturn

Business

Cryptocurrency CAIZcoin Prepares To Launch Globally

Business

China's Evergrande Files for Bankruptcy Protection as Economy Implodes

Business

How Your Business Can Improve Its Online Marketing Efforts

Business News

Xi Jinping's Vision For China's Future: Cultivating Socialist Ideology And Long-Term Focus

Business

Target And Walmart Face Similar Problems, But Only 1 Thrives

Business

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Is Added To The List Of War Sponsors By The NACP

Business

5 Reasons You Should Try Out an E-Commerce Website

Business

Strategies for Effective Product Research: Finding the Perfect Product to Sell on Amazon

Business

SaaS Email Marketing: 5 Strategies for Effective Growth and Engagement

Business

Aldi To Buy 400 Winn-Dixie And Harvey's Grocery Stores In The Southern U.S.

Business

Do You Think Walmart's Stock Will Trade Lower Post-Q2?

Business

Kroger And 80 Acres Farms Expand Their Partnership

Business

Understanding Family Law Marketing

Business

Is It Wise To Sell Property In Newcastle?

Business

Is an Singapore offshore company the Right Choice for Your Business?

Business

Sales At Home Depot Drop Less Than Expected Due To Steady Demand

Business

Thailand's Property Market Cools as Chinese Head to Australia and Canada

Business

Bitcoin And Orange Prices Have Increased About Equally Since 2020

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin And Orange Prices Have Increased About Equally Since 2020

(CTN News) – Don’t pay attention to the correlation between bitcoins and stocks on a weekly basis. A strong correlation exists between the price of oranges and the price of bitcoins every year.

There is no doubt that bitcoin’s master thesis is one of the most appealing aspects of the cryptocurrency.

Since 2020, the price of oranges has been on the rise, and this August, the commodities futures markets are expecting a surge in the price.

In the meantime, orange juice futures are hitting record highs at the same time:

A three-year analysis of orange prices and bitcoin prices

There is no clear answer for the market as to whether price will surge in August. It is important to note that data from the IMF, derived from the Fed, shows orange prices have spiraled out of control since January 2020, similar to the Bitcoin USD price.

In theory, the correlation between the BTCUSD price and orange prices, and the orange juice futures, is what bitcoin’s supporters hoped for if their cryptocurrency project succeeded. They have now been able to empirically validate their theory.

The orange comparison seems so legally accurate after the SEC vs. Ripple battle that one could imagine Satoshi Nakamoto (who designed the bitcoin logo) had read up on U.S. securities law before launching the bitcoin project in the first place.

It is yet another testament to the consummate professionalism of the entire BTC project from beginning to end, that’s for sure.

Aren’t you glad that there is an inflation shelter?

It is estimated that global orange prices have increased by over 180% since January 2020. Aside from that, BTC has gone on a major climb of about 230% since January 2020, when it was trading at $9,000 levels.

It is because the dollar’s inflation is also BTC’s price rally, which is a consequence of what is happening to the price of consumer goods.

Whenever the Fed drops its interest rate, dollars become less valuable, whereas becomes more valuable.

Compared to January 2020, a dollar earned now will be able to buy half the number of oranges it used to. It is true that bitcoins have kept up with inflation quite well, but one saved on the blockchain has grown even faster.

When it was earned, it could buy fewer oranges than it could buy today when it was earned. Bitcoin’s die-hard supporters say it is an inflation-shield for your earnings, which is why it is referred to as a digital currency.

SEE ALSO:

3 Distinct Trends Segregating Restaurant Companies into Victors And Underperformers

Australian Dollar’s Decline Against The US Dollar: Causes And Consequences Of Its Recent Downturn

Target And Walmart Face Similar Problems, But Only 1 Thrives
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs