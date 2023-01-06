Redesign Of Google Maps For Electric Cars

(CTN News) – As part of the world’s largest technology fair in Las Vegas, Google Maps has received a major upgrade that has been designed to assist both self-driving cars as well as human drivers.

There will, however, be only two electric vehicle models that will receive the “high-definition” update initially, and they will not become available in Australia before 2024 when the models are due to arrive.

A high-definition version of Google Maps was announced by the tech giant at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Friday, revealing that a high-definition version could help keep cars on course by displaying road conditions.

The director of Google Maps Android for Cars, Guemmy Kim, said recently that the refreshed maps would offer enhanced detail on some roads to allow for a “safer, more hands-free driving experience.”

It is critical for automakers to be able to rely on HD maps to provide precise road details, including lane markings, road signs and road barriers.

This will support the development of assisted and autonomous driving technology.

This next-generation mapping technology will debut inside Volvo’s next-generation flagship electric vehicle, the EX90, as well as the Polestar 3 electric SUV.

There is a possibility that both of the cars will combine information from Google Maps with data gathered from on-board cameras, radar, and lidar sensors to enable them to drive themselves under certain circumstances.

In other words, both the Polestar 3 and Volvo’s new vehicle are set to launch in Australia.

However, the Polestar 3 is not expected to arrive in the country before early next year, and Volvo’s next-generation vehicle is not expected until late in 2024.

In addition to delivering a new look to Android Auto users, the upcoming updates to Google Maps in-car software will also extend digital key sharing to drivers using Samsung and Xiaomi smartphones.

Additionally, existing Polestar 2 car owners will soon be able to access their car’s battery status and check their vehicle’s air conditioner by speaking to a Google Maps Home smart speaker, but initially they will only be able to do this in the US.

How do I view Street View on Google Maps?

Tap on a place marker On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app . Tap on a place marker. At the bottom, tap the place name or address. Scroll and select the photo labeled “Street View.” You can also select the thumbnail with a Street View icon . When you’re done, at the top left, tap Back .

SEE ALSO:

Boxing Day Bargain Boost Drives Online Sales Up 26%