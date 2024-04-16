Salesforce Talks About Acquiring Informatica, Causing Informatica Shares To Fall

(CTN News) – Salesforce’s share price fell more than 6% on Monday after stock market reports over the weekend indicated that the cloud software company is in advanced talks to acquire data management firm Informatica.

The stock price of Informatica has dropped by 9% following the reports published in the media, despite the fact that its market cap is around $10 billion, which is quite substantial.

Informatica’s stock price on Friday of $38.48 is below the closing price of Informatica’s stock on Friday, which was reported for the first time in The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the talks on Friday.

According to a report published by Reuters, the agreement may be announced within the next few days. In neither of these publications were there any specifics on the estimated size of a potential deal.

Anyhow, this would be the largest deal that Salesforce has made since it acquired Slack for $28 billion in 2021, which was the largest acquisition the company has made to date prior to this acquisition.

Prior to the acquisition of Slack, Salesforce had bought Tableau, a company that visualizes data, for $15.3 billion in 2019, as well as MuleSoft, which was bought for $6.5 billion in 2018.

Unfortunately, I have been unable to obtain any comments from Salesforce on the reports that I have been presenting. At the time this article was being written, Informatica had not responded to our request for comment.

