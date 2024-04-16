Connect with us

News

Salesforce Talks About Acquiring Informatica, Causing Informatica Shares To Fall
Advertisement

News

Severe Thunderstorms Threaten 70 Million People From The Plains To The East Coast

News

Treasury Says IRS Funding Of $80 Billion Will Boost Response in 2024

News

Chinese Actress Fan Bingbing Joins Bangkok's Songkran Parade in Traditional Thai Attire

News

Thailand Reports Total of 936 Road Accidents, with 968 Injuries and 116 Deaths During Songkran

News

Oil Prices Dip After Iran's Attack on Israel: Market Impact and Analysis

News News Asia

Japan's New F35 Aircraft Carrier Kaga Draws Ire from China

News Learning World News

Climbers Turing Mount Everest into a Mountain of Garbage

News

Saudi Foreign Minister Scheduled To Visit Pakistan

News

Global Oil Prices Likely To Rise Due To The Iran-Israel Conflict

News

The US Dollar Has Been Replaced By The Chinese Yuan

News

Biden's Diplomatic Response to Israeli-Iranian Tensions Signals US Caution

News

Iran Launches Over 300 Drones and Missiles at Israel

News

Indian Inflation Drops To Five-Month Low Following Fuel Price Drop

News

Australia's Qantas Redirects Perth-London Flights To Avoid Iran

News

6 Killed By Sydney Knife Attacker In Bondi Mall

News

Thailand Send Fighter Jets to Protect Border as Fighting Escalates in Myanmar

News Tourism

Immigration Bureau of Thailand Suspends Use of TM6 Form for Foreigners

News News Asia

Thailand Prepares to Absorb 100,000 People Fleeing Myanmar

News Regional News

Police Report 60 Deaths on the First Day of Songkran's "7 Dangerous Days"

News

Salesforce Talks About Acquiring Informatica, Causing Informatica Shares To Fall

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

32 seconds ago

on

Salesforce Talks About Acquiring Informatica, Causing Informatica Shares To Fall

(CTN News) – Salesforce’s share price fell more than 6% on Monday after stock market reports over the weekend indicated that the cloud software company is in advanced talks to acquire data management firm Informatica.

The stock price of Informatica has dropped by 9% following the reports published in the media, despite the fact that its market cap is around $10 billion, which is quite substantial.

Informatica’s stock price on Friday of $38.48 is below the closing price of Informatica’s stock on Friday, which was reported for the first time in The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the talks on Friday.

According to a report published by Reuters, the agreement may be announced within the next few days. In neither of these publications were there any specifics on the estimated size of a potential deal.

Anyhow, this would be the largest deal that Salesforce has made since it acquired Slack for $28 billion in 2021, which was the largest acquisition the company has made to date prior to this acquisition.

Prior to the acquisition of Slack, Salesforce had bought Tableau, a company that visualizes data, for $15.3 billion in 2019, as well as MuleSoft, which was bought for $6.5 billion in 2018.

Unfortunately, I have been unable to obtain any comments from Salesforce on the reports that I have been presenting. At the time this article was being written, Informatica had not responded to our request for comment.

SEE ALSO:

The Verizon $100M Class-Action Settlement: How To Claim

Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Drop Due To Middle East Tensions

Nippon Steel’s Planned Buyout of U.S. Steel Gets Shareholder Approval
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies