Connect with us

News

Offshore Guyana, ExxonMobil (XOM) Advances $12.7 Billion For Whiptail
Advertisement

News

Salesforce Talks About Acquiring Informatica, Causing Informatica Shares To Fall

News

Severe Thunderstorms Threaten 70 Million People From The Plains To The East Coast

News

Treasury Says IRS Funding Of $80 Billion Will Boost Response in 2024

News

Chinese Actress Fan Bingbing Joins Bangkok's Songkran Parade in Traditional Thai Attire

News

Thailand Reports Total of 936 Road Accidents, with 968 Injuries and 116 Deaths During Songkran

News

Oil Prices Dip After Iran's Attack on Israel: Market Impact and Analysis

News News Asia

Japan's New F35 Aircraft Carrier Kaga Draws Ire from China

News Learning World News

Climbers Turing Mount Everest into a Mountain of Garbage

News

Saudi Foreign Minister Scheduled To Visit Pakistan

News

Global Oil Prices Likely To Rise Due To The Iran-Israel Conflict

News

The US Dollar Has Been Replaced By The Chinese Yuan

News

Biden's Diplomatic Response to Israeli-Iranian Tensions Signals US Caution

News

Iran Launches Over 300 Drones and Missiles at Israel

News

Indian Inflation Drops To Five-Month Low Following Fuel Price Drop

News

Australia's Qantas Redirects Perth-London Flights To Avoid Iran

News

6 Killed By Sydney Knife Attacker In Bondi Mall

News

Thailand Send Fighter Jets to Protect Border as Fighting Escalates in Myanmar

News Tourism

Immigration Bureau of Thailand Suspends Use of TM6 Form for Foreigners

News News Asia

Thailand Prepares to Absorb 100,000 People Fleeing Myanmar

News

Offshore Guyana, ExxonMobil (XOM) Advances $12.7 Billion For Whiptail

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Offshore Guyana, ExxonMobil (XOM) Advances $12.7 Billion For Whiptail

(CTN News) – ExxonMobil Corporation XOM, a multinational energy company headquartered in the United States, has announced its plans to proceed with a $12.7 billion deepwater oil project off the coast of Guyana.

In this significant move, the company is developing its sixth deepwater oil field in the Stabroek block, demonstrating its commitment to exploiting the region’s rich oil reserves.

ExxonMobil has made a final investment decision on the project, dubbed Whiptail, after receiving all necessary government and regulatory approvals.

According to ExxonMobil, the Whiptail project will require an investment of $12.7 billion. It is anticipated that the project will produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) by the end of 2027.

The development is expected to increase Guyana’s total daily crude capacity to 1.3 million barrels per day, a remarkable achievement only eight years after it began producing oil.

It is planned to establish up to ten drilling centers and 48 production and injection wells as part of the Whiptail project. In the southeastern portion of the Stabroek block, the project is expected to access the Whiptail, Pinktail, and Tilapia fields, with additional resources potentially available through feasibility studies.

Mr. Liam Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company, emphasized the collaborative efforts that have contributed to the success of the Stabroek block development.

The CEO stressed that the company is committed to delivering results while adhering to environmental standards and cultivating partnerships with local stakeholders. Furthermore, Mallon underscored the importance of these projects for Guyana’s economic development, solidifying the country’s position as a major player in the global energy market.

There has already been substantial economic benefit to Guyana as a result of ExxonMobil’s investments. Since the beginning of production in 2019, more than $4.2 billion has been invested into the Guyana Natural Resource Fund.

Additionally, ExxonMobil is committed to empowering Guyanese communities and creating economic opportunities by employing 70% Guyanese nationals to support block operations in Stabroek.

According to ExxonMobil’s ambitious plans for the Stabroek block, the company plans to deploy six FPSOs by 2027, with the possibility of 10 FPSOs being deployed to fully exploit the estimated gross discoverable recoverable resources of over 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

SEE ALSO:

Salesforce Talks About Acquiring Informatica, Causing Informatica Shares To Fall

Severe Thunderstorms Threaten 70 Million People From The Plains To The East Coast

Treasury Says IRS Funding Of $80 Billion Will Boost Response in 2024
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies