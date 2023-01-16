The BMW M4 GT3 Won The 24 Hours Of Dubai

(CTN News) – There was no doubt that BMW M4Team WRT took Dubai by storm by winning the 24 hour race. A thrilling finish to the race saw the BMW M4 GT3 take the victory after a thrilling race.

As a result of this victory, BMW has become the first manufacturer to win a 24-hour race with its M4 GT3 and BMW has achieved its first 24H Dubai triumph since Schubert Motorsport won in 2011.

A podium finish in the Bathurst 12 Hour (AUS) with the #46 BMW M4 GT3 rounded off a successful weekend for BMW M Team WRT.

The outing in Dubai was organized privately by BMW M Team WRT in order to prepare for their first official appearance with BMW M Motorsport, the Bathurst 12 Hour (AUS).

As well as Jens Klingmann and Dries Vanthoor, there were also Mohammed Saud Fahad Al Saud, Diego Menchaca, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer and Mohammed Saud Fahad Al Saud behind the wheel of the winning M4 GT3.

It was Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin and Max Hesse who drove the BMW M works #46 car on the day. This was along with Timothy Whale and Sean Gelael, who were also taking part in the race.

For nine-time world champion Rossi, it was his first podium with WRT in nine years.

The First BMW M4 Race of Valentino Rossi

In the last half an hour of the race, the winning #7 M4 GT3 was able to move up back to the top spot thanks to a perfectly executed racing strategy, having started sixth on the grid when the race started.

Early in the race, the crew of the #46 car, which started from eighth place, established itself in the top three, but they dropped back down the field after two and a half hours after spinning into the crash barriers on a circuit that had become slippery as a result of liquid on the track, when the car fell into the crash barriers.

With a short check-up in the garage, car #46 was able to rejoin the race and set about working its way back through the field and onto the podium after a short stop in the garage.

As well as the #14 BMW M4 GT3 driven by the Danish team Poulsen Motorsport, another new BMW M4 GT4 had a successful debut season in the GT4 class.

The new BMW M4 GT4 was also a success in the GT4 class, with the new BMW M4 GT4 experiencing a successful first season.

There were two cars in the starting field that made it onto the podium in their respective classes. Taking second place with its brand new #438 BMW M4 GT4, Simpson Motorsport crossed the finish line ahead of Century Motorsport with its brand new #429 BMW M4 GT4 crossing the finish line in third place.

RHC-Jorgensen-Strom by Century, which competed with a previous model of the BMW M4 GT4, failed to finish the race with its RHC-Jorgensen-Strom by Century car.

SEE ALSO:

Subaru Forester 2.5X AWD Special Edition