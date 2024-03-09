Rivian’s R2 Electric Vehicle Is Already Filling Up With Reservations

(CTN News) – Rivian’s electric vehicles continue to capture consumers’ hearts, minds, and wallets. According to Rivian’s chief executive, there have been more than 68,000 reservations for its new R2 model in less than 24 hours.

There is no doubt that our community resonated strongly with this vehicle, and we are thrilled that it did! It was reported that CEO RJ Scaringe explained the company’s strategy in an interview with X on Friday.

According to the company’s website, American customers had to pay $100 for car reservations, while Canadian customers had to pay $150 per reservation.

A customer who changes their mind on Rivian is entitled to a full refund of their purchase price.

In an event held by the electric vehicle maker on Thursday in California, the driver-less vehicle maker unveiled a midsized electric SUV that has a capacity of five people. With the Rivian R2 slated to be delivered around 2026, prices will start at $45,000 with deliveries to begin around 2026.

There has not been an indication yet of how many reservations Rivian’s R3 or R3X models have received. According to the company, however, the cars will have “tighter dimensions” and be less expensive than the R2s.

In contrast to $5 billion plant in Georgia, the R2 model will be manufactured at the company’s Illinois factory instead.

During the afternoon of Friday, Rivian stock, which had been rising on Thursday following the release of the R2, was trading at roughly 2.5%.

