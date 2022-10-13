Create Your Ideal 2023 BMW M2 With The Official Configurator

(CTN News) – Following the announcement of the brand-new 2023 M2, BMW has now made the configurator available in Europe – we’ll have to wait until North America gets its turn.

In select markets, this small car is offered with two transmission options. Besides the eight-speed automatic transmission, there is also the enthusiast-approved (and, I hope, often selected) six-speed manual transmission.

Next, configures are presented with five color options. The de rigueur subtle tones include Alpine White, Brooklyn Gray Metallic, and Black Sapphire Metallic.

The two louder BMW colors are the aggressive Toronto Red metallic and seaside-inspired Zandvoort Blue.

The new M2 does not currently offer individual BMW color options, but this may change in the future.

Wheel options are somewhat limited, however. You can choose from two rim options: 19- and 20-inch 930 M Black double-spoke alloy wheels, or 19- and 20-inch bi-color double-spoke alloy wheels.

The tires can be wrapped in mixed tires, or both mixed-use and track-specific tires can be used.

Within the two-door sedan, four leather options are available.

In addition BMW to three shades of black leather (vernasca with blue stitching, vernasca with M Motorsport colored highlights, and merino with different M Motorsport highlights), there is one shade of brown called Cognac with mocca stitching.

This is the only option available to British customers, but German buyers may also choose Alcantara seating with blue contrast stitching.

Additionally, two additional trim options are available to those same customers. Unlike the British, who are limited to carbon fiber trim, Germans are permitted to select piano black or aluminum trim for their M2.

In addition, buyers have the option of selecting one of three content packages. A heated steering wheel, wireless charging storage, and comfort access are included in the M2 Comfort Package.

There is an M Driver’s Pack (a £2,095 option [US$2,313 at current exchange rates]) that increases the top speed of the M2 to 180 mph (290 km/h) and provides a voucher for “M Intensive Training” redeemable at BMW Driving Experience centers.

The M Race Track Package costs £6,345 (US$7,005) and includes carbon fiber interior trim, a carbon roof, and M carbon bucket seats.

All of which should complement the M2’s 453 horsepower (338 kW/460 PS) twin-turbo, inline six engine.

