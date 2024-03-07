Toyota Plant In Missouri Launches Union Drive As UAW Expands

(CTN News) – Approximately 30 percent of autoworkers at a Toyota engine manufacturer in Missouri have signed union cards, United Auto Workers (UAW) announced Wednesday. This is the fourth new union drive initiated in the past four months.

It follows recent union drives at Volkswagen factories in Tennessee, Mercedes and Hyundai factories in Alabama, and the factory in Troy, Mo., just outside of St. Louis.

The union made significant gains for its members following a six-week strike in October by three major automakers – Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis. UAW has committed to unionizing factories across the country, expanding beyond its Midwest base.

According to a Toyota press release, employees signed the cards as a result of unsafe working conditions, inadequate pay, and difficult layoffs.

Employee Jarred Wehde said that the company likes to use the slogan One Toyota. The Toyota sign is posted out front, just as it is in Kentucky and Indiana. It is important to note, however, that our pay is not comparable to theirs. We are aware of the company’s revenue. The company is able to pay us. Organizing our union will allow us to win our fair share.”

Last year, Toyota increased wages as part of an agreement reached with the UAW and the three automakers to retain workers. According to the union, the move has been dubbed the “UAW bump.”

After reviewing the new contracts with the Big Three, Charles Lashley realized that a union was necessary. In my opinion, it was incredible that members of the UAW could bargain for such benefits and pay. It does not make sense to me why we should be paid differently.”

“Toyota is the largest manufacturer of vehicles in the world. “There is no reason why we should be so far behind,” he said. It is impossible for the company to function without us. We should be compensated accordingly. In order to do so, we must organize our union.”

In addition to the four plants that have already launched union campaigns, the UAW reported more than 10,000 nonunion workers have signed cards in recent months across the country.

As a conservative approach, the union will not organize an election until 70 percent of employees sign union cards.

A Toyota spokesperson told The Hill that he did not believe involving a third party at Toyota’s manufacturing facilities would enhance the results, stability, or experience of our employees. According to our company, our team members will not choose to join the union after reviewing all of the facts.”

SEE ALSO:

Tesla’s German Operation Has Been Suspended