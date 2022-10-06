Connect with us

Automotive

Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition 2023 is Now Available For Reservations
Advertisement

Automotive

Tesla Stock Is Falling Today: Here's Why

Automotive

Why You Should Equip Rock Sliders Before Your Next 4x4 Offroad Adventure

Automotive

BMW Z4 Expected to Increase By $2,900 in 2023

Automotive

What Is a Car Service Manual?

Automotive

Will Mini LED Displays Be the Future Trend of the Automotive LED Light?

Automotive

Choosing an EV Charger Here's 5 Factors to Consider

Automotive

Everything You Need to Know About Salvage title Cars

Automotive Business

A Beginners Guide to Grow Your Business as a Car Insurance Agent

Automotive

Why You Need To Rent A Lamborghini In Dubai

Automotive

BMW's Fully Electric iX1 is Unlikely To Arrive In The United States

Automotive

5 Things to Consider When Purchasing a Vintage Vehicle

Automotive

Japanese Car Culture: Top 10 Brands in the World

Automotive

The Classic Cars Of the Day

Automotive

Why Are Mitsubishi Turbochargers So Good?

Automotive

Gas-Powered Pulling Winch

Automotive

History of Off-Roading: Its Impact on the Modern Mainstream Truck Market

Automotive

What Is An 'E-bike' Anyway? — And Where Does It Belong On The Road?

Automotive

The Top 3 Best Electric Comfort Bikes

Automotive News

Dodge Hornet Will Be Offering A Performance Package For The GLH in 2023

Automotive

Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition 2023 is Now Available For Reservations

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition 2023 is Now Available For Reservations

(CTN News) – Having completed production of the NSX, Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center is now preparing to produce a limited number of TLX Type S PMC Editions.

 As production is imminent, Acura is accepting reservations from interested buyers.

In addition to being handbuilt in the Performance Manufacturing Center, the TLX Type S PMC Editions set themselves apart from regular Type S models by being made to order.

As a result, Acura engineers have put the same amount of love and care into the TLX as they did for the NSX.

That should give you a little more of a sense of exclusivity, shouldn’t it? In general, you will be able to tell a Type S PMC Edition apart from a regular Type S by its unique exterior colors.

 Only 300 of these special editions are going to be produced, and 100 of them will come in each of the three PMC-specific colors that are all based on the exterior colors of the NSX, namely:

In addition, there are NSX-inspired Y-spoke 20-inch wheels in a copper finish, a black painted roof, antenna, door handles, and black-polished exhaust,
As well as a carbon fiber rear lip spoiler, rear diffuser, and side sills. Despite PMC acquiring everything on the TLX Type S, the powertrain has not been modified.
PMC Editions are equipped with the same 355 horsepower turbocharged V6 and SH-AWD (Super Handling All Wheel Drive).

You will find a special numbered dash plaque, illuminated door sills, carbon fiber interior trim, and contrasting stitching depending on the exterior color.

In spite of the fact that reservations will open on October 6, not all colors will be available for reservation.

 Reservations are being released in phases by Acura. On October 6, reservations will be available for the Curva Red. The 130R White will not be available until November 9.

It appears Acura is aware that Long Beach Blue is the best color, so they are delaying the opening of reservations for Long Beach Blue until December 8.

Even though Acura has yet to discuss pricing, the company expects an MSRP between $60,000 and $70,000.

So if you are planning to purchase this thing from a dealer, be prepared to pay close to or even over six figures for it.

SEE ALOS:

BMW Z4 Expected to Increase By $2,900 in 2023

Tesla Stock Is Falling Today: Here’s Why

What Is a Car Service Manual?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading