Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition 2023 is Now Available For Reservations

(CTN News) – Having completed production of the NSX, Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center is now preparing to produce a limited number of TLX Type S PMC Editions.

As production is imminent, Acura is accepting reservations from interested buyers.

In addition to being handbuilt in the Performance Manufacturing Center, the TLX Type S PMC Editions set themselves apart from regular Type S models by being made to order.

As a result, Acura engineers have put the same amount of love and care into the TLX as they did for the NSX.

That should give you a little more of a sense of exclusivity, shouldn’t it? In general, you will be able to tell a Type S PMC Edition apart from a regular Type S by its unique exterior colors.

Only 300 of these special editions are going to be produced, and 100 of them will come in each of the three PMC-specific colors that are all based on the exterior colors of the NSX, namely:

In addition, there are NSX-inspired Y-spoke 20-inch wheels in a copper finish, a black painted roof, antenna, door handles, and black-polished exhaust,

As well as a carbon fiber rear lip spoiler, rear diffuser, and side sills. Despite PMC acquiring everything on the TLX Type S, the powertrain has not been modified.

PMC Editions are equipped with the same 355 horsepower turbocharged V6 and SH-AWD (Super Handling All Wheel Drive).