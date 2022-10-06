Automotive
Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition 2023 is Now Available For Reservations
(CTN News) – Having completed production of the NSX, Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center is now preparing to produce a limited number of TLX Type S PMC Editions.
As production is imminent, Acura is accepting reservations from interested buyers.
In addition to being handbuilt in the Performance Manufacturing Center, the TLX Type S PMC Editions set themselves apart from regular Type S models by being made to order.
As a result, Acura engineers have put the same amount of love and care into the TLX as they did for the NSX.
That should give you a little more of a sense of exclusivity, shouldn’t it? In general, you will be able to tell a Type S PMC Edition apart from a regular Type S by its unique exterior colors.
Only 300 of these special editions are going to be produced, and 100 of them will come in each of the three PMC-specific colors that are all based on the exterior colors of the NSX, namely:
You will find a special numbered dash plaque, illuminated door sills, carbon fiber interior trim, and contrasting stitching depending on the exterior color.
In spite of the fact that reservations will open on October 6, not all colors will be available for reservation.
Reservations are being released in phases by Acura. On October 6, reservations will be available for the Curva Red. The 130R White will not be available until November 9.
It appears Acura is aware that Long Beach Blue is the best color, so they are delaying the opening of reservations for Long Beach Blue until December 8.
Even though Acura has yet to discuss pricing, the company expects an MSRP between $60,000 and $70,000.
So if you are planning to purchase this thing from a dealer, be prepared to pay close to or even over six figures for it.
