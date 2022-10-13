Pokémon Sword And Shield Is Coming To GameStop

(CTN News) – The mythical Pokémon Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow will soon be available at GameStop and Target.

Those living in North America who own Sword and Shield will be able to purchase this accessory through the official website.

In addition to gamers living in Australia and New Zealand, JB Hi-Fi stores will distribute codes for these.

Distribution dates for Pokémon

Pokemon distribution will begin with Genesect and Volcanion. In the United States and Canada, they will be available from October 16-29, while in Australia and New Zealand, they will be available from October 21-November 18.

It is a Bug/Steel type that has different forms depending on which Drive it is holding. A Pokémon with the ability to learn Steam Eruption is Volcanion, which is a Fire/Water type.

Following the release of Sword and Shield, Marshadow will be distributed to retailers such as GameStop.

The game will be available in the United States and Canada from October 30-November 12 and in Australia and New Zealand from October 21-November 18.

As a Fighting/Ghost-type, this is the only one capable of learning Spectral Thief.

Obtaining your Pokémon

To claim your Pokémon in-game, follow the steps below once you have obtained your codes from GameStop or Target.

You can launch your sword or shield On the X menu, select ‘Mystery Gift’. Choose the ‘Get a Mystery Gift’ option. To connect to the Internet, select ‘Get with Code/Password’. Please enter your codes one by one. You will be able to see the gifts as they arrive in your game. There will be your party or your boxes, and items in your bag. Make sure you save your game before you begin.

With their unique moves and uncommon type combinations, these three mythical would make excellent additions to your party.

With the upcoming release of Scarlet and Violet, the series will enter its ninth generation with Pokémon Sword and Shield.

