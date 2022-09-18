Connect with us

Automotive

BMW's Fully Electric iX1 is Unlikely To Arrive In The United States
Advertisement

Automotive

5 Things to Consider When Purchasing a Vintage Vehicle

Automotive

Japanese Car Culture: Top 10 Brands in the World

Automotive

The Classic Cars Of the Day

Automotive

Why Are Mitsubishi Turbochargers So Good?

Automotive

Gas-Powered Pulling Winch

Automotive

History of Off-Roading: Its Impact on the Modern Mainstream Truck Market

Automotive

What Is An 'E-bike' Anyway? — And Where Does It Belong On The Road?

Automotive

The Top 3 Best Electric Comfort Bikes

Automotive News

Dodge Hornet Will Be Offering A Performance Package For The GLH in 2023

Automotive

Aspects to Consider When Searching for Auto Insurance in 2022

Automotive

3 Points to Keep in Mind When Shopping for a Car Model You Love

Automotive

What Are The Types Of Off-Road Suspension Setups

Automotive

Top 5 Broaching Machine Manufacturers in China

Automotive

8 Essential Things to Have in Your Car

Automotive

10 Best Online Auto Parts Stores 2022

Automotive

7 Questions to Ask Your Potential Car Accident Lawyer

Automotive

3 Essential Steps You Need to Have for a VIN Number

Automotive

How to Sell Your Car Online

Automotive

5 Interesting Automotive Industry Trends and Statistics to Watch

Automotive

BMW’s Fully Electric iX1 is Unlikely To Arrive In The United States

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

3 hours ago

on

BMW's Fully Electric iX1 is Unlikely To Arrive In The United States

(CTN News) _ According to reports, the BMW X1 crossover will not be offered in the US in an electric version, the iX1.

Regensburg plant produces both the iX1 and the third-generation X1, which were revealed earlier this year.

Since the ICE equivalent of the iX1 has been sold stateside since 2012, many expected it to be available here.

According to Car Scoops, BMW’s X1 xDrive28i is the only model currently planned for the US.

BMW Blog seemingly killed all hope for a US launch of the iX1. This outlet, which is generally very reliable for all things, stated the following.

A follow-up article further emphasized the point:

BMW has not yet explicitly commented on the matter, but based on the above, we believe that the iX1 will not be offered in either the United States or Canada.

It is a pity, since the electric crossover has impressive specifications and would have been a good replacement for the recently discontinued BMW i3.

Check Out Website

There will be an iX1 launch in Europe this fall, with prices starting at €55,000 ($55,090) in Germany.

Currently, only the iX1 XDrive30 is available, which can reach 0-60 mph in 5.7 seconds with a 272-mile WLTP range.

With its dual-motor AWD system, the iX1 XDrive30 produces 313 horsepower. In 2023, a cheaper FWD version of the iX1 is expected to be released.

SEE Also:

The world’s First Flying Bike Can Stay In The Air For 40 Minutes

Japanese Car Culture: Top 10 Brands in the World
Related Topics:
Continue Reading