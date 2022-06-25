Afghanistan Seeks Help For Earthquake Survivors As Aftershock Kills 5 People

(CTN News) – As an aftershock on Friday killed five more people, Afghanistan lacks medical supplies to treat people injured in an earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people this week.

On Wednesday, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Kabul, authorities ended the search for survivors in remote southeastern mountains.

On Friday, the US Geological Survey reported an aftershock of magnitude 4.3 in almost exactly the same spot. According to a health ministry official, five people were killed, but there was no word on the extent of new damage and injuries.

According to the United Nations, 1,036 people have been killed.

Reuters reported that about 2,000 people were injured and 10,000 homes were partially or completely destroyed in Wednesday’s earthquake.

There are not enough drugs in the health ministry, he said. This is a big disaster, so we need medical aid and other necessities.”

During Afghanistan’s decades-long war, clashes often took place in arid mountains dotted with small settlements that were often at the epicentre of the earthquake.

