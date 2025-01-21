Los Angeles Faces Extreme Fire Risk for Third Week as Winds Intensify

After two weeks of damaging fires, the region returned to a state of high alert due to hurricane-strength gusts from Santa Ana winds that will blow over the mountains and foothills surrounding Los Angeles.

Wind gusts as strong as 80 miles (129 kilometres) per hour are forecast along the coast and valleys, so the National Weather Service has issued a rare “particularly dangerous” red flag warning across the region.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has stated that 100 miles per hour wind gusts will threaten the mountains and foothills through Tuesday. Several cities, including Oxnard, Ventura, Malibu, and San Fernando, are among the most vulnerable.

The National Weather Service stated, “if fire ignition occurs, conditions are favourable for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behaviour.” Residents who live close to wildland interfaces should be ready to escape if a wildfire breaks out.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has reported that at least 27 people have lost their lives, that over 14,000 buildings have been damaged, and that flames have burned 40,000 acres of land.

As of January 7, the Eaton and Palisades Fires had become the state’s second and fourth most devastating fires, respectively. Although they began on January 7, neither has been doused. Almost immediately after they began, the flames turned into a political football.

The hazard will likely persist over the entire week because the landscape is still parched, and additional winds are anticipated in the coming days.

Tony Fracasso, a senior branch forecaster at the United States Weather Prediction Center, said the overall pattern over the next three to four days shows no improvement.

Severe Fire Conditions Impact Nearly 3.3 Million People in Los Angeles Area

The earliest chance of rain is likely to arrive this weekend. The Los Angeles area may receive 0.1 inches of precipitation, which is not a lot, but they could use it.

On Monday, about 3.3 million people will be exposed to extremely dangerous conditions for fires, including those in Glendale, California.

According to the United States Storm Prediction Center, a more extensive region that includes San Bernardino, Anaheim, and other cities with a combined population of more than 11 million people would be forced to deal with a significant threat.

Southern California Edison stated on its website that it is considering shutting off power to approximately 250,000 customers due to high winds and fire hazards.

Most of these customers reside in Riverside County, where downed powerlines can ignite fires. Notably, a lawsuit claiming wrongful death has already been filed against Edison International Inc., the parent company.

In 2019, the major utility company in the state, PG&E Corporation, filed for bankruptcy after allegations were made that its cables were responsible for a string of fatal fires.