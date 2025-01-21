Man Arrested in Knife Attack on Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan

In connection with a knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan last week, Mumbai police have apprehended a man.

In a shocking incident that captivated the nation, Saif Ali Khan, one of India’s most prominent figures, was wounded by an intruder at his residence. He is currently recuperating from surgery.

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the primary suspect, was apprehended by the police on Sunday. He was a Bangladeshi national who was unlawfully residing in India.

His counsel has refuted the allegations and asserted that Mr Shehzad is not from Bangladesh.

According to the police, Mr Shehzad was apprehended in Thane, a district on Mumbai’s outskirts.

In a press conference, Dixit Gedam, a deputy commissioner of Mumbai police, stated that preliminary evidence indicates that he arrived in the city approximately six months ago and had been employed at a janitorial agency under a false name and identification.

According to Mr Gedam, the police are under the impression that Mr Shehzad entered Khan’s residence to commit a robbery.

On Sunday, a Mumbai court sentenced Mr Shehzad to five days of police custody.

Sandeep Shikhane, his attorney, informed reporters that his client was being used as a “scapegoat.”

“There is no documentary evidence to suggest he is a Bangladeshi citizen,” according to him.

Saif Ali Khan’s Housekeeper Describes Attack on Actor in Mumbai

The assault on Saif Ali Khan has gained national attention and has also prompted concerns regarding the safety and security of Mumbai, one of India’s most populous cities and its financial capital.

Saif Ali Khan sustained numerous injuries, including a stab wound to the back of his neck, during the assault that occurred at his residence in a high-end neighbourhood.

Eliyama Philip, a nurse at Khan’s residence, informed the authorities last week that she first noticed a shadowy figure of a man near the restroom door late at night while in the child’s room with the nanny.

Ms Philip reported that a man appeared, holding a wooden object in one hand and a long blade in the other. He cautioned the two against making any disturbance. She stated that he requested a sum of 10 million rupees ($115,477; £94,511).

Ms Philip was injured in a physical altercation. She mentioned that Saif Ali Khan and his wife rushed to the room after hearing the noise and that the assailant attacked the actor with a blade before escaping.

On Friday, investigators reportedly detained at least five more individuals for questioning related to the investigation but later released them.

Several of the men were apprehended due to their resemblance to the assailant, who was captured on CCTV camera as he exited the building.