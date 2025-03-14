Senate Democrats Say They’ll Pass the GOP Package to Avoid a Shutdown.

(CTN News) – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has stated his intention to vote in favour of continuing government operations in order to end a filibuster in the Senate and pass a six-month budget plan before Friday’s deadline.

Schumer warned in his lengthy Senate floor speech that a shutdown would boost Trump.

According to Schumer, “As detrimental as passing the continuing resolution is, permitting Donald Trump to acquire additional powers through a government shutdown is a significantly worse alternative.”

Schumer claimed that Republicans would only reopen the departments and agencies they preferred during the shutdown. “A shutdown is not a political manoeuvre,” he declared. In a later interview with reporters, Schumer would not reveal how many Democrats would support him, but his endorsement gives those who are still on the fence a chance to support him.

When asked about his level of Democratic support, Schumer responded concisely, “Members are currently making their own decisions.”

Democrats met privately Thursday afternoon to gauge their preparedness ahead of a crucial vote on whether to extend a House-approved budget package that would keep the government afloat through the end of September.

In response to Trump and Elon Musk’s swift firing of federal employees, the Democratic Party’s base is calling on them to reject the hurriedly drawn budget plan that lacked party input.

Schumer’s activities are still unclear to Democratic voters.

Reporters were told by Schumer that “decisions must be made based on what is optimal for both your party and your country.”I think my members agree with that decision and acknowledge that I made it.

People acknowledge that this was a difficult choice, but they also comprehend that my assessment of the benefits and drawbacks influenced my choice.

In the hours leading up to Schumer’s remarks, Democrats were unable to reach a consensus on a course of action; members vehemently disagreed all day.

The GOP-backed plan has drawn criticism from Democratic senators John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Warner of Virginia, both of whom are running for reelection in 2026. Many Democrats viewed the issue as a “choose-your-poison” situation with no clear answer. Helping Republicans pass the Continuing Resolution is one way to avoid a shutdown.

However, if the law were impeded, serious doubt would be raised. During the Trump administration, which government employees were deemed essential? Republicans may choose to underfund some government agencies in order to provide funds to other agencies.

Most House Democrats were against the plan, and many of them took to social media to call on their Senate counterparts to follow suit.

The Republicans continue to have some sway.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., charged earlier today that Schumer had put Democrats in a difficult situation.

On the Senate floor, Thune declared, “Democrats need to make a clear decision now. “Within two days, the government runs out of money. Democrats had to choose between supporting the House-approved budget plan and calling for a government shutdown.

Thune claimed that the House-approved fiscal plan was the best option.

Democrats counter that things are more complicated. Given the unpredictability, length, and backup plans of the shutdowns, questions remain about the Democrats’ aspirations to win at least one chamber of Congress in 2026.

They place a high value on political power. Republicans control the House, Senate, and White House; the Senate Democrats will decide the outcome in the end; Trump has a lot of power.

Senate Republicans would probably need eight Democratic votes in the GOP-controlled chamber to break a filibuster and adopt the bill, even though they have a 53-seat majority.

At least one Senate Republican will defect, following Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul’s announcement last week that he would not support the bill unless it supported Musk’s cuts.

Prior to Schumer’s comments, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman was the only Democrat in the Senate to publicly embrace the GOP’s stopgap measure. Fetterman says he wants to keep the shutdown from happening because “that is chaos, and I will never support chaos.”

