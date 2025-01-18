Imran Khan Sentenced to 14 Years in Corruption Case

Imran Khan, the ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan, has been handed a 14-year prison term. His spouse, Bushra Bibi, will serve seven years for her involvement in corruption and misuse of power linked to Khan’s Al-Qadir University Project Trust.

Imran Khan was also fined 1 million Pakistani rupees ($3,500), with Bibi receiving half that amount.

The accountability court at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023, reserved its ruling in December last year and adjourned it three times. Bibi was detained on the court grounds.

Imran Khan, who did not appear in court on January 13 when the decision was delayed for the third time, has previously alleged that the delays were intended to “pressurise” him.

This is the fourth major case in which the former Prime Minister has been convicted.

Three previous convictions, announced in January last year for selling state goods, disclosing state secrets, and unlawful marriage, were reversed or suspended. Despite this, Khan remains in prison, with dozens of cases pending against him, which he views as a political witch-hunt.

Khan was arrested for the Al-Qadir Trust case in May 2023 and spent less than two days in jail. Khan’s arrest sparked countrywide rallies, with supporters rioting in several cities.

Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Fareed Chaudhry, denounced the ruling as part of a “bogus persecution” of Khan and his wife.

“It is perhaps the only case where the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) couldn’t establish a loss of even a single penny,” the attorney confirmed to CTN News.

Chaudhry further stated that the NAB failed to offer evidence of any financial loss to the state or a link between the Al-Qadir Trust and personal financial gain for Khan or his family.

“Criminal actions against Khan and Bushra Bibi were not proven throughout the trial. The whole thing is politically driven. “I don’t understand how establishing a trust creates a conflict of interest,” the lawyer added.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party echoed Chaudhry’s first reaction to the ruling.

“While the party awaits the detailed decision, it is important to note that the Al Qadir Trust case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi lacks any solid foundation and is bound to collapse,” claimed the Pakistan Muslim League (PTI).

“All documentation and witness statements show no mismanagement or criminality. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are only trustees and have no further role in the affair.

Imran Khan’s Conviction Strains Negotiations with Current Government

The charge sheet accused Khan and his wife of procuring land for billions of rupees (millions of dollars) for the Al-Qadir Trust from Malik Riaz, a wealthy Pakistani property magnate, to build a nonprofit educational institute for the needy.

The NAB claimed that Khan, as prime minister from August 2018 to April 2022, struck a quid pro quo pact with Riaz, allowing him to launder more than $239 million. This supposedly resulted in enormous losses for the national treasury.

According to the NAB, the PTI administration provided legal cover for Riaz’s black money, which was recovered by the UK’s National Crime Agency and handed over to the Pakistani government.

Imran Khan lost his position in April 2022 after a parliamentary no-confidence vote, which he attributes to a conspiracy involving the military and the United States, both of whom have refuted these claims.

Since its establishment in 1947, Pakistan’s military has held significant political power, directly ruling the country for almost three decades.

Initially seen as Imran Khan’s supporter and the creator of his rise to power, a rift eventually developed between them. Notably, no Pakistani prime minister has completed a full term, and three out of four military dictators have ruled for nearly ten years each.

The allegations against Imran Khan and his wife align with the ongoing discussions between the PTI and the current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on various issues, including Khan’s potential release.

Islamabad-based lawyer Hafiz Ahsaan Khokhar said the case involved lengthy proceedings, with at least 100 sessions held over the last year.

“The core concern is money laundering, and NAB laws specifically address dishonesty and misuse of authority by public officials. Furthermore, the Supreme Court and the federal cabinet were misled, and public funds were illegally diverted for personal advantage,” Khokhar told CTN News.

According to political analyst Majid Nizami, the Al-Qadir Trust case stands out among the many filed against Imran Khan because it involved substantial documentation and took a long time to prosecute.

“This case has been the longest, with thousands of pages of evidence given. There were obviously abnormalities that warranted an investigation,” Nizami told Al Jazeera.

However, the expert did emphasize Pakistan’s long history of political victimisation. Our history demonstrates that we tend to focus on vindictiveness rather than justice. In this case, too, the discussion will centre on political victimisation rather than the case’s merits or demerits,” he noted.

With three rounds of negotiations already underway between the government and the PTI, Nizami is concerned that the conviction may disrupt the talks.

“When talks began, it was agreed that dialogue would continue regardless of the verdict, but the conviction may strain these efforts,” said Nizami, based in Lahore.

He predicted that internal splits within the PTI would reemerge, with elements favouring resistance likely triumph over those urging patience and discussion.

“This could once again lead to a more aggressive stance by PTI going forward,” the politician remarked.