The United States is scheduled to resign from the World Health Organization (WHO) in January 2026, following the receipt of a formal letter from US President Donald Trump by the UN organ this week.

On Thursday, Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson for the UN, stated that the withdrawal process began in response to Trump’s promise to pull the United States out of the World Health Organization (WHO) and to halt future funding for the organization on his first day in office.

US Contribution to WHO’s Funding Set to End

We have received the US letter about the World Health Organization withdrawal, dated January 22, 2025. Haq notes that the implementation date is set for March 22, 2026, precisely one year from now.

In addition, Trump directed Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Office of Management and Budget director to “halt the future transfer of any United States Government funds, supports, or resources to the WHO.”

The U.S. government has withdrawn all personnel linked to the World Health Organization (WHO) and instructed them to cease participation in negotiations for a global treaty aimed at addressing the pandemic.

With the United States’ departure, the World Health Organization will lose its most significant financial supporter.

The United States contributes around 18 per cent of the organization’s funding, amounting to about $261 million for 2024 and 2025. This is followed by China, which stands at $181 million. Experts warn that the loss of its largest donor will profoundly impact the global health agency’s ability to tackle major crises such as tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and global pandemics.

In July 2020, Trump requested to withdraw from the organization, citing WHO’s inaction during the COVID-19 pandemic in his first term.

Trump’s withdrawal attempt was unsuccessful when he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, who promptly revoked the order upon assumption of office.

Numerous health experts have accused Trump and his administration of inadequately addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization issued a statement expressing regret over the United States’ announcement of its withdrawal. The WHO highlighted that its efforts are “vital for protecting the health and security of the global population, including Americans.”

The World Health Organization states, “We believe the United States will reevaluate its stance and are looking forward to engaging in productive discussions to maintain the partnership between the United States and the WHO, which will enhance the health and well-being of millions globally.”

Trump’s Decision Faces Potential Legal Challenges

Jean Galbraith, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, notes that the United States joined the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948 after both Houses of Congress passed joint resolutions.

Consequently, it is still uncertain if President Trump can exit the World Health Organization without congressional approval.

Legal experts suggest that the withdrawal may be legally contested, even though Trump’s Republican party holds both the US Senate and House of Representatives. “Trump unilaterally chose to exit the World Health Organization.

Yet, our membership in the organization dates back to 1948 due to a congressional act. Lawrence Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, noted on social media that Trump needs congressional approval to withdraw.”

His decision is too calamitous to be made without the involvement of Congress and the courts. “I am contemplating filing a lawsuit in my capacity as the director of a WHO Center,” Gostin stated.