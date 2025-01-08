Donald Trump Refuses to Out Military or Economic Action for Panama Canal and Greenland

On Tuesday, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump declined to exclude the possibility of using military or economic force to acquire the Panama Canal and Greenland as part of a broader expansionist agenda he has advocated since his Nov. 5 election victory.

Trump, who assumed office on January 20, also proposed the conversion of Canada into a U.S. state, stating that he would demand significantly increased defence expenditure from NATO allies and committed to renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

Trump, who is still two weeks away from assuming office, has initiated the development of an aggressive foreign policy that neglects the concerns of U.S. allies and diplomatic considerations.

During a press conference at his Florida resort, when asked whether he could guarantee that he would not employ military or economic coercion in his pursuit of control over the Panama Canal and Greenland, Trump responded, “I cannot guarantee either of those two.” However, I can confirm that they are indispensable for our economic stability.

Donald Trump Discusses Potential Military and Economic Actions

Trump criticized American military support for Canada and spending on Canadian products, claiming that the U.S. derives no benefits from their actions. He also referred to the border between the two countries as an “artificially drawn line.”

He proposed that Denmark be subject to tariffs if it declined his offer to acquire Greenland, which he declared essential to the United States’ national security. Shortly before his remarks, Trump’s son, Don Jr., arrived in Greenland for a private visit.

Denmark has declared that Greenland, a self-governing region of its kingdom, is not for sale.

In response to Trump’s remarks, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated, “I do not believe it is a constructive course of action to engage in financial warfare with our close allies and partners.”

Melanie Joly, Canada’s minister of foreign affairs, stated on X that President-elect Trump’s remarks demonstrate a complete lack of comprehension of the factors contributing to Canada’s resilience. Our economy and populace are robust and will never yield to intimidation.

Panama’s top diplomat also resisted the incoming U.S. leader’s threat to retake the critical global waterway, which the U.S. had constructed and possessed before ceding control to the Central American nation in 1999.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha informed reporters that the canal is exclusively under Panamanian jurisdiction and will remain that way.

Ambassador Daniel Fried, a retired U.S. diplomat currently affiliated with the Atlantic Council think tank, said Trump’s remarks portrayed national power as territorial expansion and compared him to a “19th-century imperialist.”

Fried stated that the acquisition of Greenland would result in the dissolution of NATO, as it would render the United States identical to Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia.

Trump’s pledge to rename the Gulf of Mexico was reminiscent of his previous commitment to revert the name of Mount McKinley, the highest mountain peak in North America, to Denali. Former President Obama altered the Alaskan mountain’s name in honour of Native Americans.

Later on Tuesday, Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard, anticipated to be a significant player in the forthcoming U.S.-Mexico trade disputes, appeared to disregard Trump’s request to rename the shared body of water.

“Today, I would inform you that the Gulf of Mexico will continue to be referred to as such if we were to meet in the future.” He also stated that the Mexican government would not participate in the discussion.

The U.S. Board of Geographic Names typically establishes geographic names; however, presidents have also been known to rename geographic features through executive action.

Trump proposed that NATO members allocate 5% of their gross domestic product to defence, representing a substantial increase from the current 2% target.

He stated, “I believe NATO should have 5%.” “They can all afford it, but they should be at 5%, not 2%.”

Trump has frequently expressed dissatisfaction that most NATO members are not contributing their fair share. During the campaign, he even considered requesting an increase in NATO defence contributions.

NATO predicted that 23 of its 32 members would achieve its objective of allocating 2% of GDP to expenditures in 2024.

According to NATO statistics, current defence expenditures do not exceed 5% of GDP for any alliance member, including the United States. Poland is the most significant spender in GDP terms, with a rate of 4.12%. Estonia and the United States follow, with rates of 3.43% and 3.38%, respectively.

The hour-long press conference, Trump’s second since his victory, was similar to events during his presidential campaign.

Trump’s Vision for U.S. National Security and Strategic Control

He aired a succession of well-known grievances regarding his criminal indictments, including an attack on Justice Juan Merchan, the New York judge who is due to sentence Trump on Friday for falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments to a porn star.

A New York appeals court denied his most recent request to postpone the sentencing shortly after the conclusion of his press conference.

In a separate incident, a U.S. judge temporarily prevented Special Counsel Jack Smith from releasing a report on his investigations into Trump’s alleged mismanagement of classified documents and attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election while Trump was speaking.

The case against Trump for unlawfully retaining classified materials after leaving office had been previously dismissed by the judge, Aileen Cannon.

The event on Tuesday was held in the ornate living room of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach resort. The proceedings were observed by several of Trump’s senior advisers, and club members were observed dining on the terrace.

Additionally, Trump asked whether it was appropriate for Elon Musk to publicly express his opinions on foreign affairs. In recent weeks, the billionaire Trump ally has utilized his X platform to provide commentary on European politics, including expressing support for Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany.

“I can say Elon is doing a good job, very smart guy,” President Donald Trump stated. “I don’t know the people you’re talking about.”