27.5 C
Bangkok
type here...
World News

Hundreds of Flights Canceled Across U.S. Today

By Salman Ahmad
0
2
Hundreds of Flights Canceled Across U.S. Today
Hundreds of Flights Canceled Across U.S. Today

Must read

(CTN News) – Almost 670 flights in the U.S. were canceled today, causing misery for thousands of passengers.

Flight Aware reports that so far there have been 669 cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today.

According to the website, there are 432 “total delays within, into, or out of the United States today,” which continue to cause problems for travelers.

According to the website’s stats, Delta Air Lines canceled 192 flights, which is 6 percent of their flights, and another 80 are listed as delayed.

According to United Airlines, 113 flights have been canceled, and 43 have been delayed.

American Airlines canceled 51 and delayed 72.

Newsweek has contacted all three airlines for comment on the cancellations and delays.

Globally, the aviation industry has been hit by a number of problems this summer. Consequently, airlines and airports around the world are experiencing difficulties.

Both on the ground and in the air, many problems stem from a lack of staff. During the pandemic, demand for air travel plummeted and many employees left the industry; now that demand is soaring again, the sector is short-staffed.

As a result of COVID-19, many workers that have remained may need time off to recover and isolate.

Related CTN News:

Bangkok’s Administration has Designated Seven Venues As Protest Sites
Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Holocaust Victim Anne Frank On his 75th Birthday
Madonna Criticizes to US Supreme Court After Abortion Ruling
Previous articlePutin Will Make his First Foreign Trip Since Launching The Ukraine War
Next articleThailand Pass and Face Mask Requirements End

More News

Load more

LEARN SPANISH ONLINE

learn spanish online

BUY FIFA COINS

Buy and Sell FUT Coins

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks