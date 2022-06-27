Hundreds of Flights Canceled Across U.S. Today

(CTN News) – Almost 670 flights in the U.S. were canceled today, causing misery for thousands of passengers.

Flight Aware reports that so far there have been 669 cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today.

According to the website, there are 432 “total delays within, into, or out of the United States today,” which continue to cause problems for travelers.

According to the website’s stats, Delta Air Lines canceled 192 flights, which is 6 percent of their flights, and another 80 are listed as delayed.

According to United Airlines, 113 flights have been canceled, and 43 have been delayed.

American Airlines canceled 51 and delayed 72.

Newsweek has contacted all three airlines for comment on the cancellations and delays.

Globally, the aviation industry has been hit by a number of problems this summer. Consequently, airlines and airports around the world are experiencing difficulties.

Both on the ground and in the air, many problems stem from a lack of staff. During the pandemic, demand for air travel plummeted and many employees left the industry; now that demand is soaring again, the sector is short-staffed.

As a result of COVID-19, many workers that have remained may need time off to recover and isolate.

