Thailand Pass and Face Mask Requirements End

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority has announced that as of July 1, 2022 travelers arriving by air must be fully vaccinated or tested negative for Covid-19 before entering the country.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand said in a statement on Monday that it has informed all international airlines of the new arrival conditions, which take effect on Friday, July 1, 2002.

Inbound travelers will no longer be required to register with the Thailand Pass system before departing, according to the announcement.

Air passengers who are fully vaccinated (2 Shots of approved Vaccine) could enter without showing a Covid-19 test result. In the event that they were sick, a rapid antigen test should be performed.

Those who are unvaccinated or inadequately vaccinated must test negative for Covid-19 72 hours before their arrival to enter the country immediately.

It is imperative for travelers to follow the directions of disease control officials if they do not.

Due to the enclosed nature of aircraft cabins, CAAT advised passengers to continue wearing face masks.

In an effort to attract foreign tourists back to Thailand, the government says it will stop requiring people to wear masks from Friday.

Since mid-2021, when the Delta variant spread throughout the country, face masks were mandatory in public.

However, Thailand is keen to revive its struggling economy and is relaxing Covid-19 restrictions, including discarding most entry requirements.

The government has also lifted Covid-19-related restrictions on business and activities immediately. Entertainment places can resume their pre-Covid-19 closing hours of either midnight, 1 am or 2 am depending on the applicable regulations.