In Seattle Air Quality Was The Worst For The Second Day In A Row

Seattle Air Quality

(CTN News) – This week, Seattle Air Quality ranked among the worst in the world. During one point on Wednesday, air quality was ranked second.

Prior to 7 a.m. Thursday, Seattle had an air quality of 230, which was considered “very unhealthy.” Due to the conditions, some schools in the region had to close their campuses on Thursday

Second Consecutive Day of Poor Seattle Air Quality

A second Seattle Air Quality alert has been extended for Western Washington due to heavy smoke from wildfires.

For the second day in a row, Seattle’s poor air quality won it the title of worst air quality in the world. According to IQAir’s air quality and pollution ranking, these cities have the best air quality and pollution.

During the afternoon, Seattle fluctuated up and down in the top 15 after starting Wednesday in the top 5. Seattle began Thursday at #2, with Portland, Oregon at #2, but by 8 a.m. Seattle had risen to the top again.

Seattle Public Schools tweeted an alert about unhealthy Seattle Air Quality on Wednesday.

Recess and physical education classes will be held indoors according to state health department recommendations. Events and sports practices will be canceled or moved indoors or to areas where air quality is more suitable.

There has been an air quality alert in most of Western Washington since Friday evening. This alert was supposed to end Monday afternoon but was extended until 5 p.m. this Thursday instead.

Seattle Air Quality alerts were again extended Wednesday afternoon, this time until midnight on Thursday.

There have been intermittent wildfires that have compromised air quality for weeks. In addition to the Bolt Creek Fire near, which has burned more than 14,000 acres and is about 43% contained, the Loch Katrine Fire has burned more than 1,200 acres about 30 miles east of Seattle.

Wildfire smoke alerts have been issued for the Puget Sound region by Puget Sound Clean Air Agency. There will be unhealthy levels of air pollution near active fires due to wildfire smoke.

As of right now, that alert is still in effect. When the sun rose Wednesday morning, people were still making their rounds at Downtown Park in Bellevue.

The air quality numbers he saw in the early morning were jarring for Harshit “Hoss” Manocha. “It’s pretty terrible!” he said. “I came from my home right now and I realized AQ is 173!”

