Earthquake In Northern Philippines On Wednesday

(CTN News) – According to the interior minister, by the earthquake at least four people have been killed and 60 have been injured as a result of a powerful earthquake that struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday.

It was reported by the US Geological Survey (USGS) on Wednesday that there was an earthquake in the Philippines with a magnitude of 7.0.

It was estimated that the quake struck in northern Luzon, the country’s most populous island, at 8:43 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday. At the time of the earthquake.

Prior to being downgraded to 7.0, the quake was initially designated as 7.1 in magnitude.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 13 kilometers (8 miles) southeast of Dolores, Abra province , at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

In a government press conference, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. announced that two deaths had been reported in the provinces of Abra and Benguet.

Furthermore, he said that 58 landslides have been reported, as well as 218 towns in 15 provinces were affected by the earthquake, which has caused 58 landslides to occur. There were three bridges that were destroyed in the state of Abra.

As a result of the earthquake, workers and residents in Manila, the country’s capital city, evacuated from their buildings and gathered in the streets in an effort to avoid the effects of the earthquake. They were more than 400 kilometers away (about 250 miles) from the epicenter. Photos have been taken in the town of Bauko , south of the epicenter, showing boulders and rocks that tumbled onto a road following the quake, an indication of the landslides that were caused by it. In other pictures, it can be seen that people are working in order to remove the debris.

People Also Read: