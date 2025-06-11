Chiang Rai Residents Warned Over Heavy Rain, Flooding and Landslides

CHIANG RAI – Dr. Seree Supharatid, Director of the Research and Disaster Prevention Centre at Rangsit University, has shared an update for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change IPCC of Associate Professor Dr. Seree Supharatid, advising that from 11 to 16 June, people in the North and Northeast should be alert for heavy rain, flooding, and slow water drainage in several provinces.

Starting today (11 June) and throughout this week, parts of the North and Northeast face a higher risk of heavy rain and localized flooding, especially in areas like Mae Sai in Chiang Rai may see floods caused by water flowing in from Myanmar.

Other provinces should stay watchful as well. The main problems are limited drainage capacity and urban water runoff. After 16 June, rain should ease off into July, but thunderstorms may still occur.

The Meteorological Department has also issued warnings for heavy rain in many areas of Thailand, especially in the north and northeast. Strong monsoon troughs are the main reasons for these conditions. This unstable weather is linked to a moderate monsoon trough over the upper North and Laos, which extends to a low-pressure area near northern Vietnam.

Regional Weather, Heavy Rain Warnings

North: Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some places such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Nan. Lows of 23–27°C and highs of 34–36°C.

Northeast: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in places like Loei, Nong Khai, and Bueng Kan. Lows of 23–26°C and highs of 33–36°C.

Central: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavier rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, and Lopburi. Lows of 24–27°C and highs of 34–36°C.

East: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Lows of 23–27°C and highs of 30–34°C.

South (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Lows of 23–26°C and highs of 33–35°C.

South (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 80% of the area, with very heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi. Lows of 23–25°C and highs of 29–33°C.

Bangkok and Surrounding Areas: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Lows of 25–27°C and highs of 32–35°C.

Key precautions and advice from the Meteorological Department

People in risk zones should stay alert for the dangers of heavy and persistent rainfall, which could lead to flash floods and sudden water surges. Farmers should prepare to prevent crop losses. Those who travel or work at sea should keep up with the latest weather updates and take proper precautions.

