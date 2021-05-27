Connect with us

Thailand Women's National Volleyball Team Loses to South Korea 3-1

24 seconds ago

Thailand women’s national volleyball team lost to South Korea 3-1 in their second preliminary round match of the the 2021 FIVB Women’s Nations League in Rimini, Italy, on Wednesday.

The Thai women’s volleyball team got off to a good start by taking the first set 25-15 but the Koreans proved too strong and won the next three 25-13, 25-18, 25-17.

Pleumjit Thinkaow was the Thai team’s highest scorer with 15 points, followed by Onuma Sittirak with eight.

Park Jeong-Ah, who had 22 points, top-scored for the Koreans while Pyo Sueng-Ju added 15 points.

It was Thailand’s second defeat in the annual tournament. They lost to Japan 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-16) in the opener on Tuesday. South Korea, meanwhile, rebounded from their opening 3-1 loss against China.

The Thai Nations League Volleyball team, led by veteran stars Pleumjit, Onuma, Nootsara Tomkom, Wilavan Apinyapong and Malika Kanthong, replaced the original squad for the tournament after 22 persons at the training camp, including more than 10 players, tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of weeks ago.

The Thai team are guided by 35-year-old coach Kittikun Sriutthawong as they compete in the third edition of the VNL.

In the second volleyball match of the same pool, Japan defeated China 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-17).

Thailand (0-2) will play China (1-1) on Thursday at 9pm in the final preliminary round match. The match will be shown live on Channel 3HD (33).

Japan (2-0) and South Korea (1-1) will meet earlier.

After five weeks of competition, the top four teams from the preliminary round will compete in the final round.

