Zelenskyy Appeal To Germany For Weapon Supplies

(CTN News) – In his daily address published late on Sunday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaffirmed the country’s resolve to counter the Russian force in the Donbas region.

In Zelenskyy’s words, the Russian Federation was intent on destroying the once-proud industrial power of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

He also renewed his calls for increased military shipments in the face of the escalating battle over the eastern regions.

Zelenskyy, in a thinly-veiled jab aimed at Germany, said the outcome of the upcoming battle will depend on those who have the weapons and ammunition we need but are holding them back.

In addition, he took a swipe at Russia’s renewed bombing campaign in Kharkiv, confirming the official figures that five people were killed in attacks on the city Sunday and 18 in the past four days.

During the call, Zelenskyy shared details about his conversation with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva earlier in the day, saying that the two sides had agreed on some concrete measures to support Ukraine in the short and long term for the rebuilding of the country after the war.

