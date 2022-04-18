Chiang Rai Takes Top Spot for Road Deaths on 6th Day of Songkran

On Saturday the sixth day of Songkran’s 7 dangerous days Thailand’s Chiang Rai province topped road deaths and accidents nationwide.

There were 28 fatalities and 246 injuries in 241 road accidents throughout the country on Saturday, the sixth of the so-called “seven dangerous days” which run from April 11-17 during the Songkran festival, according to the government.

In truth, the death toll may be understated, as the World Health Organization claims that about 60 people die on Thailand’s roads every day.

An Interior Ministry deputy permanent secretary in charge of the center for preventing and reducing road accidents during Songkran 2022, Nirat Pongsithithavorn, said the figures were provided by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the concerned agencies.

Speeding was the main cause of accidents, with 41.49%, followed by drunk driving at (25.31%). The majority of accidents involved motorcycles (84.34%), followed by pick-ups (6.43%).

The majority of accidents took place on highway department roads (38.59%) and on village roads administered by town administration organizations (38.17%). The majority of accidents – 80.91 % – occurred on straight roads.

Among the most dangerous hours, 6 pm – 7 pm accounted for 10.37% of accidents.

The province of Chiang Rai was the one with the most accidents (11).

There were the most injuries in Lampang (11) and the most deaths in Chiang Rai (3).

A total of 56,324 officials manned 1,900 safety checkpoints across the country.

The police pulled over 410,818 vehicles for safety checks, and 70,180 drivers were charged – 18,388 for failing to carry a driver’s license, and 19,264 for failing to wear a helmet.

A total of 1,720 accidents were reported over the six-day period (April 11-16), resulting in 237 fatalities and 1,696 injuries.