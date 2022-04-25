Putin To Meets Russia’s Leaders In St. Petersburg On April 27

(CTN News) – With the Russia-Ukraine conflict entering its 60th day with no breakthrough ceasefire insight, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has reportedly confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has planned a meeting with the Council of Legislators of the Federal Assembly in St. Petersburg on April 27. Putin is also scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres.

UN chief Guterres to meet Russian President Putin

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Moscow on April 26. During lunch, Guterres will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. UN Associate Spokesperson Eri Kaneko told reporters the UN chief will also explore “steps that can be taken right now in order to silence the guns, to help the people, and to allow the people who need to leave and get out to have safe passage.” Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed the meeting.

Guterres will travel to Ukraine after his two-day visit to Moscow. Kaneko announced that the Secretary-General will visit Ukraine next week. Dmytro Kuleba, the Foreign Minister, will meet with him on 28 April, as will President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Guterres will also meet with UN staff to discuss stepping up humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.” The announcement came hours after Kaneko told about Guterres’ visit to Moscow on April 26.

Russia mulls forcing captured Ukrainian troops to donate blood to wounded invaders: Ukraine

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Lyudmila Denisova, has recently claimed that Putin wants to force captured Ukrainian military to donate blood to wounded invaders. As per reports, “the Russian State Duma proposes to force captured Ukrainian servicemen to donate blood for the wounded occupying troops. This is analogous to the atrocities committed by the Nazis in the concentration camps during the Second World War.”

