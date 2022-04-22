Joe Biden Announces $800 Million in military Assistance For Ukraine

(CTN News) – President Joe Biden announced on Thursday $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, “to further bolster Ukraine’s ability to fight in the east, in the Donbas region.” The package includes heavy artillery weapons, dozens of Howitzers, and 144,000 rounds of ammunition. Besides military assistance, the US has also sent $500 million in economic assistance to Ukraine in the last two months, bringing the total to $1 billion. Ukraine can use the fund to stabilize their economy, a community that has been “devastated by the Russian onslaught” and pay essential services workers.

Joe Biden said the US provided military aid to Ukraine at a “record speed” in the past two months. According to Joe Biden, the US has supplied thousands of anti-armor and anti-missile helicopters, drones, grenade launchers, machine guns, rifles, and radar systems to Ukraine as they resist Russian troops. Biden announced $800 million in artillery systems last week as part of this package.

Must Read: Zelensky Asked Biden To Name Russia A State Sponsor Of Terrorism

The US and its allies continue to provide equipment and are in a “critical window of war” as Russian troops “set the stage” for the next phase of their offensive. President Joe Biden expressed admiration for the Ukrainian resistance and emphasized the resolve shown by the military, as well as by civilians including women, men, and children. Ukraine won the battle of Kyiv with assistance from the United States and its allies.

“We are trying to provide Ukrainian forces with the equipment and supplies they need to defend their nation as quickly as possible,” Biden said.

Joe Biden announces ban on Russian-affiliated ships from US ports

The US has been able to prevent Russia from taking over the country so far due to the efforts of the international community led by Washington. Every taxpayer of the US needs to be proud that their country’s service and generosity helped Ukraine respond to Russian aggression. Despite the latest $800m military package to Ukraine, Joe Biden admits he has “almost exhausted the drawdown authority” approved by Congress in a bipartisan spending bill.

In his view, the unity of their allies and partners has sent a message to Putin that he cannot occupy Ukraine. Joe Biden also announced a ban on Russian-affiliated ships from American ports. Joe Biden said, “No ships sailing under the Russian flag, or owned or operated by Russian interests, are allowed to dock in U.S. ports or access our shores.” He met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who also visited the White House.

Related CTN News: