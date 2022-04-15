37.9 C
Bangkok
type here...
NewsTrending News

Biden Weighs Sending Senior Officials To Ukraine

By Arsi Mughal
0
9
Biden Weighs Sending Senior Officials To Ukraine
Biden Weighs Sending Senior Officials To Ukraine

Must read

(CTN News) – On Thursday, Vice President Biden said the White House is considering sending senior administration officials to Ukraine, which has been under siege since Russia invaded nearly two months ago.

When asked if he would send senior officials to Ukraine, Biden responded, “We’re making that decision now.”

Biden says he’s deciding on whether to send a senior administration official to Ukraine

“Are you ready?” Biden joked with one reporter. When asked if he was ready, Biden replied “Yeah”, but he did not seem to confirm plans to travel there.

Karine Jean-Pierre, principal deputy press secretary, said there are no plans to preview Biden’s remarks at this time on Air Force One.

We are still debating this. We communicate with the Ukrainian government, with Kyiv, every day, pretty regularly, as you know,” she said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited world leaders to visit Kyiv to see the devastation caused by the Russian invasion and to show their support for his country.

The British prime minister met with Zelensky this week and walked the streets of Kyiv, prompting renewed speculation about whether Biden or another White House official will do the same.

Our priority is ensuring that we expedite weapons and provide assistance and security systems to the Ukrainian leadership. This is our top priority, she said.

White house visited Poland last month, where he met with refugees about 100 miles from the Ukrainian border. Also last month, Vice President Harris visited Poland and met with refugees, but she did not travel to Ukraine.

There is a risk that security concerns will play a major role in whether any U.S. official is sent to Ukraine, and multiple reports have indicated that Biden or Harris is unlikely to go at this time.

Related CTN News:

Russia Claims To Have Destroyed 2037 Ukraine Tanks, 127 Aircraft In War
Ukraine War Causes A Huge Increase In Global Food Prices, Says UN
UK PM Boris Johnson Warns Of Economic Damage From Ukraine War
Previous articleCannes Film Festival Lineup For The 75th Edition Announced, Check Full list
Next article7-Year-Old Girl Oozes Blood from Eye After Receiving mRNA Vaccine

More News

Load more

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks