Biden Weighs Sending Senior Officials To Ukraine

(CTN News) – On Thursday, Vice President Biden said the White House is considering sending senior administration officials to Ukraine, which has been under siege since Russia invaded nearly two months ago.

When asked if he would send senior officials to Ukraine, Biden responded, “We’re making that decision now.”

Karine Jean-Pierre, principal deputy press secretary, said there are no plans to preview Biden’s remarks at this time on Air Force One.

“We are still debating this. We communicate with the Ukrainian government, with Kyiv, every day, pretty regularly, as you know,” she said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited world leaders to visit Kyiv to see the devastation caused by the Russian invasion and to show their support for his country.

The British prime minister met with Zelensky this week and walked the streets of Kyiv, prompting renewed speculation about whether Biden or another White House official will do the same.

Our priority is ensuring that we expedite weapons and provide assistance and security systems to the Ukrainian leadership. This is our top priority, she said.

White house visited Poland last month, where he met with refugees about 100 miles from the Ukrainian border. Also last month, Vice President Harris visited Poland and met with refugees, but she did not travel to Ukraine.

There is a risk that security concerns will play a major role in whether any U.S. official is sent to Ukraine, and multiple reports have indicated that Biden or Harris is unlikely to go at this time.

