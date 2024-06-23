Thailand: A Top Global MICE Destination Generating Over 1.2 Trillion Baht

(CTN News) – According to Jirut Issarangkul Na Ayudhaya, president of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Thailand is one of the world’s greatest MICE (Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, and Exhibitions) destinations, having generated over 1.2 trillion baht in revenue over the last eight years.

His statements came after various international bodies recognized the country as one of the best places to hold meetings and fairs.

Top MICE Destinations in Thailand

Thailand is placed sixth in the Asia Pacific region in the International Congress and Convention Association’s (ICCA) 2023 Country and City Rankings, up from seventh place in 2022. The country also rated 26th in the globe, up six spots from 32nd the year before.

Meanwhile, M&C Asia, a Singapore-based MICE media firm, gave Thailand the Stella Award in the category of “Best MI destination in Asia 2023”. From 2021 to 2023, the country received the honor three years in a row. The monarchy was also named Asia’s leading conference and tourism destination.

Furthermore, according to the most recent CVENT Top Lists 2024, Bangkok and Phuket are two of the top ten Asian Pacific destinations, with Bangkok placing second and Phuket ranking ninth.

CVENT is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) supplier of meeting, event, and hospitality solutions. Its top list was established based on sourcing efforts carried out through the Cvent Supplier Network.

Thailand placed first in the ASEAN area for exhibition space in 2022, up from second in 2021, according to a research released by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry. Within a year, the country moved up from eighth to fourth place in Asia.

Jirut noted that Thailand’s MICE industry has developed to become one of the top business event destinations, and that it now plays an essential role in fueling the Thai economy.

According to the TCEB, the MICE business generated 1.24 trillion baht in spending that circulated across the country’s economic system between 2015 and 23. It boosted Thailand’s economy by 963 billion baht, generated 118.421 billion baht in tax revenue, and created 844,750 jobs.

The TCEB declared earlier this year that it hoped to attract at least 23.1 million MICE visitors in fiscal year 2024, producing 136 billion baht, or 75% of the income achieved in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

The objective is optimistic, as the bureau has experienced a steady recovery as a result of Thailand’s “bamboo diplomacy” policy, which permits all MICE travelers from any country to visit Thailand, according to the TCEB.