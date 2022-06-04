Google Pays Tribute To Indian Physicist Satyendra Nath Bose With Today’s Doodle

(CTN News) – The search giant Google has created a unique doodle in honor of physicist and mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose for his contribution to science. The Google Doodle for June 4 celebrates the Bose-Einstein Condensate. Albert Einstein recognized Satyendra Nath Bose’s quantum formulations as a major quantum mechanics breakthrough on this day, in 1924. Today’s doodle features a cartoonish representation of Bose performing some sort of experiment.

Google search results show Satyendr-Nath Bose holding a clipboard and a pen with mathematical formulas going on in the background. On clicking the doodle, one will be directed to a web page where one can learn more about Satyendra Nath Bose.

Who was Satyendra Nath Bose?

Born in Kolkata on January 1, 1894, Satyendra Nath Bose was an Indian mathematician who specialized in ‘theoretical physics’. Known for his work on Bose statistics and the Bose condensate theory in quantum mechanics in the early 1920s, he is well known today. The Indian government awarded him the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in 1954. In addition, he was appointed ‘National Professor,’ India’s highest academic honor.

Satyendra Nath Bose rose to prominence in academia. His father, an accountant, used to give him an arithmetic problem each morning before he left for work, which induced his enthusiasm for mathematics. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Presidency College in Calcutta at the age of 15 and a Master’s degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of Calcutta.