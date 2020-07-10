Connect with us

Tourism

Tourism Operators Seek Elderly Tourists to Fill Weekday Vacancies
Advertisement

News Regional News Tourism

Thailand to May Delay 'Travel Bubble' Plans Over New Virus Outbreaks

Tourism

Thai Vietjet Offers 50% Discount Baggage Fee for Phuket and Krabi

Tourism

Thailand's Tourism Ministry Targets China for Phuket Tourism Bubble

Tourism

Thailand's Travel Bubble for International Tourists to be in 3 Phases

Tourism

Thai AirAsia Launches Unlimited Pass to Spur Domestic Travel

News Regional News Tourism

Chinese Jumping at Thailand Elite Card Visa to Escape COVID-19

Tourism

Travel Wonders of Europe that Defies the Imagination

Tourism

7 Amazing Alternative Tourist Destinations When Traveling Thailand

Tourism

Thai Vietjet Offers sale 50% to Welcome FUN Summer

Tourism

Tourism Operators Seek Elderly Tourists to Fill Weekday Vacancies

Published

58 seconds ago

on

elderly tourists thailand tourism

As Thai flock to popular tourists destinations during the weekends, tourism operators are asking the government to help fill up weekdays with the elderly. Asking to create more trips for the elderly and state agency meetings.

Phuriwat Limthavornrat, president of the Association of Domestic Travel in Thailand, said the association is working on a plan to discuss with tourism-related agencies measures to even out the flow of tourists.

He said elderly tourists are a potential market that can help support the whole tourism sector. The Government needs to use tourism operators to lead their excursions. Such a program would help hotels fill vacant rooms with elderly tourists from Monday to Thursday.

“The government should consider renewing the ‘Shocking Price Weekday Travel’ campaign. The campaign was introduced last year, to encourage tourists to travel on weekdays. Offering valuable deals on hotels, air tickets and restaurants,” said Mr Phuriwat.

Tourism packages for elderly

elderly tourists thailand tourism

Local tourism operators and provincial communities have to cooperate by increasing weekday activities. Such as adding 1-2 more night markets; or walking streets midweek; instead of holding special events only on weekends.

Tour companies are also ready to adopt the Safety and Health Administration standard. Above all ensuring safety and convenience for tourists under new practices. Especially for elderly travellers who can travel more freely without family escort.

Mr Phuriwat said another important market is state agencies that have budget meetings. They could arrange meetings in the provinces during weekdays. Particularly after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered such groups to help stimulate the domestic market, he said.

Gen Prayut mentioned this idea at the cabinet meeting last week the Bangkok Post reported. Especially as more tourism destinations started to see overcrowding during weekends.

For the moral support campaign endorsed by the government, the association aims to offer tourism packages on weekdays. With cheaper accommodation prices so tourism operators can efficiently manage the 2,000-baht budget requirement. Above all with more interesting choices in packages.

New tourism stimulus schemes

elderly tourists thailand tourism

Chairat Trirattanajarasporn, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, said tourism operators have to assess the effectiveness of new tourism stimulus schemes when they are rolled out for a month.

Even though this plan has received positive feedback, it is not enough to salve the whole tourism industry. Thailand’s domestic tourism market contributes only 30% of total tourism revenue, he said.

Furthermore the consequences of an outbreak still prevent most people from travelling. Many want to save money for other necessary expenditures.

Mr Chairat said the government should commence the travel bubble scheme as soon as possible.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement