Tourism Operators Seek Elderly Tourists to Fill Weekday Vacancies

As Thai flock to popular tourists destinations during the weekends, tourism operators are asking the government to help fill up weekdays with the elderly. Asking to create more trips for the elderly and state agency meetings.

Phuriwat Limthavornrat, president of the Association of Domestic Travel in Thailand, said the association is working on a plan to discuss with tourism-related agencies measures to even out the flow of tourists.

He said elderly tourists are a potential market that can help support the whole tourism sector. The Government needs to use tourism operators to lead their excursions. Such a program would help hotels fill vacant rooms with elderly tourists from Monday to Thursday.

“The government should consider renewing the ‘Shocking Price Weekday Travel’ campaign. The campaign was introduced last year, to encourage tourists to travel on weekdays. Offering valuable deals on hotels, air tickets and restaurants,” said Mr Phuriwat.

Tourism packages for elderly

Local tourism operators and provincial communities have to cooperate by increasing weekday activities. Such as adding 1-2 more night markets; or walking streets midweek; instead of holding special events only on weekends.

Tour companies are also ready to adopt the Safety and Health Administration standard. Above all ensuring safety and convenience for tourists under new practices. Especially for elderly travellers who can travel more freely without family escort.

Mr Phuriwat said another important market is state agencies that have budget meetings. They could arrange meetings in the provinces during weekdays. Particularly after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered such groups to help stimulate the domestic market, he said.

Gen Prayut mentioned this idea at the cabinet meeting last week the Bangkok Post reported. Especially as more tourism destinations started to see overcrowding during weekends.

For the moral support campaign endorsed by the government, the association aims to offer tourism packages on weekdays. With cheaper accommodation prices so tourism operators can efficiently manage the 2,000-baht budget requirement. Above all with more interesting choices in packages.

New tourism stimulus schemes

Chairat Trirattanajarasporn, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, said tourism operators have to assess the effectiveness of new tourism stimulus schemes when they are rolled out for a month.

Even though this plan has received positive feedback, it is not enough to salve the whole tourism industry. Thailand’s domestic tourism market contributes only 30% of total tourism revenue, he said.

Furthermore the consequences of an outbreak still prevent most people from travelling. Many want to save money for other necessary expenditures.

Mr Chairat said the government should commence the travel bubble scheme as soon as possible.